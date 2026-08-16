School Holiday Tomorrow, August 17, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise Rain Alerts and Holiday Updates

School Holiday August 17, 2026: Check whether schools will remain closed tomorrow amid heavy rain alerts. Get state-wise school closure updates for Himachal Pradesh, UP, Delhi, Odisha, West Bengal and more.

School Holiday Tomorrow: Monsoon rainfall continues over many parts of India, students and parents are checking whether schools will remain closed on Monday, August 17, 2026. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall over several regions, with extremely heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in Gangetic West Bengal and north Odisha on August 17. Heavy to very heavy showers are also expected in parts of North India, central India, the Northeast and other regions. At present, there is no nationwide school holiday announcement for August 17. School closures, where required, are generally decided by state governments or district administrations based on local weather conditions and safety concerns. School Holiday August 17, 2026: Will Schools Be Closed? Students should not assume that schools across India will remain closed on August 17. Any weather-related closure will depend on official orders issued by the concerned state or district administration.

Parents and students are advised to check messages from their schools, district administration websites and official education department notifications before leaving for school. Himachal Pradesh School Holiday on August 17 Himachal Pradesh has a confirmed school holiday on August 17, but the closure is not solely due to rainfall. Government schools across the state will remain closed on Monday as a compensatory holiday for students and teachers who participated in Independence Day celebrations on August 15. Private schools have been given the discretion to decide whether they will observe the holiday. Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Uttarakhand through August 17, indicating continued active monsoon conditions across parts of the Himalayan region.

Odisha and West Bengal Rain Alert Odisha and West Bengal are among the regions requiring particular attention on August 17. The IMD has forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall over north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal. The intense rainfall may affect road connectivity, transport and normal activities in vulnerable areas. Local administrations may announce school closures if conditions deteriorate. Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh School Holiday Update Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh are also expected to receive rainfall on August 17. However, no blanket statewide or nationwide school closure has been announced based on the latest available updates. Schools in individual districts could still announce changes if heavy rainfall, waterlogging or other safety concerns arise. Students should therefore follow school-specific instructions.

Uttarakhand School Holiday Update Uttarakhand is expected to experience renewed rainfall activity, with the IMD forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places through August 17. Given the state's vulnerability to landslides and road disruptions during intense rainfall, district administrations may take local decisions regarding school operations. Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Parts of Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir may also experience rainfall and thunderstorms as monsoon activity remains active across northern India. However, school closure decisions will depend on district-level orders. Students should check official notifications rather than relying only on weather forecasts. Maharashtra and Gujarat Rainfall is expected to continue in parts of western and central India. While heavy rain can lead to temporary disruptions, there is no confirmed statewide school holiday for August 17 at the time of writing.

Schools may announce closures locally if rainfall causes flooding, waterlogging or unsafe travel conditions. School Holiday August 17: State-Wise Status State/Region August 17 School Holiday Status Himachal Pradesh Government schools closed as compensatory holiday Uttarakhand No statewide closure confirmed; heavy rain alert Uttar Pradesh No statewide closure confirmed Delhi-NCR No blanket closure confirmed Punjab No statewide closure confirmed; monitor local alerts Haryana No statewide closure confirmed Jammu & Kashmir Check district-level orders West Bengal No statewide closure confirmed; heavy rain alert Odisha No statewide closure confirmed; extremely heavy rain possible in north Odisha Maharashtra No statewide closure confirmed Gujarat No statewide closure confirmed Madhya Pradesh No statewide closure confirmed Bihar No statewide closure confirmed Northeast India Check state/district-specific announcements