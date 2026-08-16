School Holiday Tomorrow, August 17, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise Rain Alerts and Holiday Updates
School Holiday August 17, 2026: Check whether schools will remain closed tomorrow amid heavy rain alerts. Get state-wise school closure updates for Himachal Pradesh, UP, Delhi, Odisha, West Bengal and more.
School Holiday Tomorrow: Monsoon rainfall continues over many parts of India, students and parents are checking whether schools will remain closed on Monday, August 17, 2026. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall over several regions, with extremely heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in Gangetic West Bengal and north Odisha on August 17. Heavy to very heavy showers are also expected in parts of North India, central India, the Northeast and other regions.
At present, there is no nationwide school holiday announcement for August 17. School closures, where required, are generally decided by state governments or district administrations based on local weather conditions and safety concerns.
School Holiday August 17, 2026: Will Schools Be Closed?
Students should not assume that schools across India will remain closed on August 17. Any weather-related closure will depend on official orders issued by the concerned state or district administration.
Parents and students are advised to check messages from their schools, district administration websites and official education department notifications before leaving for school.
Himachal Pradesh School Holiday on August 17
Himachal Pradesh has a confirmed school holiday on August 17, but the closure is not solely due to rainfall.
Government schools across the state will remain closed on Monday as a compensatory holiday for students and teachers who participated in Independence Day celebrations on August 15. Private schools have been given the discretion to decide whether they will observe the holiday.
Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Uttarakhand through August 17, indicating continued active monsoon conditions across parts of the Himalayan region.
Odisha and West Bengal Rain Alert
Odisha and West Bengal are among the regions requiring particular attention on August 17. The IMD has forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall over north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal.
The intense rainfall may affect road connectivity, transport and normal activities in vulnerable areas. Local administrations may announce school closures if conditions deteriorate.
Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh School Holiday Update
Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh are also expected to receive rainfall on August 17. However, no blanket statewide or nationwide school closure has been announced based on the latest available updates.
Schools in individual districts could still announce changes if heavy rainfall, waterlogging or other safety concerns arise. Students should therefore follow school-specific instructions.
Uttarakhand School Holiday Update
Uttarakhand is expected to experience renewed rainfall activity, with the IMD forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places through August 17.
Given the state's vulnerability to landslides and road disruptions during intense rainfall, district administrations may take local decisions regarding school operations.
Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir
Parts of Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir may also experience rainfall and thunderstorms as monsoon activity remains active across northern India.
However, school closure decisions will depend on district-level orders. Students should check official notifications rather than relying only on weather forecasts.
Maharashtra and Gujarat
Rainfall is expected to continue in parts of western and central India. While heavy rain can lead to temporary disruptions, there is no confirmed statewide school holiday for August 17 at the time of writing.
Schools may announce closures locally if rainfall causes flooding, waterlogging or unsafe travel conditions.
School Holiday August 17: State-Wise Status
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State/Region
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August 17 School Holiday Status
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Himachal Pradesh
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Government schools closed as compensatory holiday
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Uttarakhand
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No statewide closure confirmed; heavy rain alert
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Uttar Pradesh
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No statewide closure confirmed
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Delhi-NCR
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No blanket closure confirmed
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Punjab
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No statewide closure confirmed; monitor local alerts
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Haryana
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No statewide closure confirmed
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Jammu & Kashmir
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Check district-level orders
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West Bengal
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No statewide closure confirmed; heavy rain alert
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Odisha
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No statewide closure confirmed; extremely heavy rain possible in north Odisha
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Maharashtra
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No statewide closure confirmed
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Gujarat
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No statewide closure confirmed
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Madhya Pradesh
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No statewide closure confirmed
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Bihar
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No statewide closure confirmed
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Northeast India
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Check state/district-specific announcements
IMD Weather Forecast for August 17
The latest weather outlook indicates that monsoon activity will remain widespread across several parts of India. The most significant concern for August 17 is extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations in north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several other regions.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.