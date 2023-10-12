UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begin Today, Get Direct Link Here

UP NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will begin the UP NEET PG 2023 counselling stray vacancy round registration today, October 12, 2023. According to the official notification, the link will be available on the official website from 11 a.m. onwards. Candidates applying for the UP NEET PG stray vacancy round can visit the official website or click the link to complete the registration process.

The stray vacancy round is being conducted to fill up the remaining seats for admissions to the postgraduate medical programmes. To participate in the stray vacancy round, students must visit the official website and register through the link given on the official website. After completing the registrations, candidates can enter the choice of course and college for the allotment round following which the allotment result will be released.

UP NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round registration and choice filling link will be available on the official website upneet.gov.in. Candidates can also apply for the UP NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round through the direct link.

UP NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Schedule

Particulars Date Stray vacancy round registration October 12 to 13, 2023 Fee submission October 12 to 14, 2023 Merit list October 14, 2023 Choice filling October 14 to 16, 2023 Allotment result October 17, 2023 Download allotment letter and report for admissions October 18 to 20, 2023

How to Apply for UP NEET PG Counseling Stray Vacancy Round

The link for students to apply for the NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round is available on the official counselling website. Eligible students can follow the steps given here to submit the applications

Step 1: Visit the official counselling website for UP NEET PG

Step 2: Click on the PG stray vacancy round application link

Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link

Step 4: Fill up the choices for the allotment round

Step 5: Save the choices and click on submit

