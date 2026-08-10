UPTAC Counselling 2026 Round 2 Allotment for BPharm, Lateral Entry BTech Admission Today at uptac.samarth.edu.in
UPTSC Counselling 2026 round 2 allotment result for BPharm and other courses will be available on the official website soon. Eligible candidates can login with their credentials to check the allotment result.
UPTAC Counselling Round 2: Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling 2026 Round 2 allotment result for B Arch, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, MBA (Integrated), MCA (Integrated), BBA, BCA, B. Voc, MBA, MCA Lateral Entry of B.Tech, B.Pharm, MBA, MC programmes will be released today, August 10, 2026. Candidates participating in the second round of counselling for these courses must visit the official website to check the allotment result.
According to the schedule released, the payment of Seat Confirmation (20000/12000) for New Allotments will be from August 10 to 12, 2026. Students satisfied with their allotment must select the online Freeze/ Float option ad those interested in withdrawing must do so between August 10 and 12, 2026.
UPTAC counselling 2026 round 2 allotment result for BPharm and other programmes will be available at uptac.samarth.edu.in. Candidates can also check the round 2 allotment result through the direct link available here
UPTAC Counselling 2026 BPharm Allotment - Click Here (Available Soon)
UPTAC Counselling 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result: Steps to Download
The link for candidates to download the UPTAC counselling Round 2 allotment result for BPharm and other courses will be available on the official website soon. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of UPTAC
Step 2: Click on UPTAC Round 2 allotment
Step 3: Click on the allotment result link
Step 4: Log in with the credentials
Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference
What After UPTAC Round 2 Allotment Result?
After the round 2 allotment result for BPharm and other courses is released, students allotted seats must download their individual allotment letter through the login link provided. Candidates must make sure they select the correct option for admission and submit the required fee. Students are need to have ready with them the original and photocopies of all the documents to be submitted for the verification process.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.