UPTAC Counselling 2026 Round 2 Allotment for BPharm, Lateral Entry BTech Admission Today at uptac.samarth.edu.in

UPTAC Counselling Round 2: Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling 2026 Round 2 allotment result for B Arch, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, MBA (Integrated), MCA (Integrated), BBA, BCA, B. Voc, MBA, MCA Lateral Entry of B.Tech, B.Pharm, MBA, MC programmes will be released today, August 10, 2026. Candidates participating in the second round of counselling for these courses must visit the official website to check the allotment result.

According to the schedule released, the payment of Seat Confirmation (20000/12000) for New Allotments will be from August 10 to 12, 2026. Students satisfied with their allotment must select the online Freeze/ Float option ad those interested in withdrawing must do so between August 10 and 12, 2026.

UPTAC counselling 2026 round 2 allotment result for BPharm and other programmes will be available at uptac.samarth.edu.in. Candidates can also check the round 2 allotment result through the direct link available here