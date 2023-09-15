Uttar Pradesh to Expand Medical Education with Over 800 New PG Medical Seats

UP Medical Seats: According to reports, the state plans to boost the number of PG medical seats by adding around 800 PG medical seats across government medical institutions in the state from the 2024 session onwards. Check out the complete article for complete knowledge.

“Preparations have been completed for adding 763 seats and work is being done on more. This will be the biggest ever jump in PG medical seats in the state from our present over 1700 seats across government medical colleges,” said Alok Kumar, principal secretary, of medical education, Uttar Pradesh, as per the media reports.

“We ensured those shortcomings are rectified first. Once the hurdles were cleared, the proposal was accepted from the colleges. We are sure we are going to add almost all the seats we propose to,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh Witnesses Huge Increase in Medical Institutions, Seats

According to a government announcement issued on July 21, 2023, there has been a rise of 82% in medical institutions in Uttar Pradesh, from 387 before 2014 to 704 now. Additionally, the number of MBBS seats has increased by 110 percent, from 51,348 in 2014 to 1,07,948 currently, and the number of PG seats has increased by 117 percent, from 31,185 before 2014 to 67,802 right now.

Uttar Pradesh Receives Financial Support for Medical College Upgradation

With regard to the upgrading of current state government/central government medical colleges for increasing MBBS undergraduate seats and post-graduate seats, financial support has been provided to Uttar Pradesh for an increase of 432 MBBS seats in 7 medical colleges for INR 518.39 Crore and 556 post-graduate seats in 12 Medical College for INR 375.92 Crore under CSS.

Additionally, the state has received help under PMSSY for the upgradation of Super Specialty blocks at 11 government medical colleges in the cities of Lucknow, Varanasi, Aligarh, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Meerut, Agra, and Kanpur. Additionally, AIIMS has been established in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli and Gorakhpur cities.

