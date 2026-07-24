Uttarakhand Technical University BTech Semester Exams Cancelled After Alleged Paper Leak
Uttarakhand Technical University cancels two BTech examinations after an alleged paper leak. Revised schedule with new exams expected soon.
Uttarakhand Technical University has cancelled two BTech examinations after it was revealed that the question papers were leaked. It is believed that the question paper only reached a few students inspite of which the university still decided to cancel the exam and conduct a re-exam.
The paper leak incident is linked toi Shivalik College of Engineering. Dehradun where investigations revealed that the question paper was allegedly in circulation among students via WhatsApp and an online portal before the exams.
After the findings came to light the university cancelled the exams for both the subjects and the accused has been arrested. The accused who is also a professor has been barred from all examination-related work for the next seven years, according to media reports.
The exam paper leak was noticed after the university received an mail alleging that the BTech third year second semester exam paper has been leaked. As per the police, questions had been shared on July 3, 2026 several days before the exam held on July 8, 2026. Further investigations revealed that the question paper for ‘Machine Learning for Internet of Things' leaked before the exam and was shared with students via WhatsApp and an online portal.
Suspicions also rose on the ‘Electromagnetic Field Theory’ question paper and though a leak could not be established, the university went ahead and cancelled the exam as a precautionary measure to maintain the integrity of the exam process.
According to media reports, based on the enquiry conducted the university had banned Assistant professor Dr. Ashish Kumar Gupta from all examination-related duties for seven years.
New Exam Dates Expected Soon
Uttarakhand Technical University is expected to announce the revised dates for the cancelled examinations soon. As per reports, the university is likely to conduct fresh exams for both the subjects in the third week of August. A revised schedule is expected to be released soon. Students whose exams have been cancelled are advised to keep visiting the official website of the university for the latest updates.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.