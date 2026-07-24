Uttarakhand Technical University BTech Semester Exams Cancelled After Alleged Paper Leak

Uttarakhand Technical University has cancelled two BTech examinations after it was revealed that the question papers were leaked. It is believed that the question paper only reached a few students inspite of which the university still decided to cancel the exam and conduct a re-exam.

The paper leak incident is linked toi Shivalik College of Engineering. Dehradun where investigations revealed that the question paper was allegedly in circulation among students via WhatsApp and an online portal before the exams.

After the findings came to light the university cancelled the exams for both the subjects and the accused has been arrested. The accused who is also a professor has been barred from all examination-related work for the next seven years, according to media reports.

The exam paper leak was noticed after the university received an mail alleging that the BTech third year second semester exam paper has been leaked. As per the police, questions had been shared on July 3, 2026 several days before the exam held on July 8, 2026. Further investigations revealed that the question paper for ‘Machine Learning for Internet of Things' leaked before the exam and was shared with students via WhatsApp and an online portal.