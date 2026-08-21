WBJEE Counselling Changes Trigger Record Vacancies at Jadavpur and Calcutta Universities

WBJEE Counselling: After conducting the WBJEE centralised counselling, the premier engineering colleges of West Bengal like Jadavpur University (JU) and Calcutta University (CU) have witnessed an unusual increase in the number of B.Tech vacancies. In Jadavpur University, there are still 378 seats out of 1,190 which are vacant. This is a steep rise from the historical average of 150 to 180 vacant seats. Also, Calcutta University has 168 vacant seats out of 478, whereas previously it had only 20 to 30. The reason behind this drastic fall in admissions according to the professors and university authorities is the change in the counselling norms of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB).

According to the new rules, the registration process was open to new candidates in each round. But in this process, the students who had booked their seats but failed to physically verify themselves or make the payment were kept alive in all rounds and hence blocked any possibility of moving the seat for high rankers. Due to the complexity of rules and difficulty faced by students in applying for branch change while holding their earlier seat, high rankers went for NITs and central institutes.