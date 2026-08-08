AFCAT 2 Exam Analysis 2026: Check Shift Wise Exam Difficulty Level, Good Attempts and More
AFCAT Exam Analysis 2026: The IAF is conducting the AFCAT 2 Exam 2026 today August 8, 2026 in two shifts across various exam centres. Candidates can check the detailed AFCAT exam analysis, including the sectionwise difficulty level, good attempts and more from this article.
Key Points
- The AFCAT 2 2026 exam was conducted on August 8, 2026, across 100+ centers.
- Shift 1 of the AFCAT 2 2026 exam was rated Moderate to Difficult with 64-66 good attempts.
- 379 vacancies to be filled; provisional answer key expected within 1 week post-exam.
AFCAT Exam Analysis 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting the AFCAT 2 2026 exam today August 8, 2026 at more than 100 test centers spread across various states and union territories. The examination consists of 4 subjects such as General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning & Military Aptitude Test . The AFCAT 2 exam is being held in online mode. There are 2 shifts for this test. The 1st Shift has been successfully conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the 2nd shift will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Through this recruitment, a total of 379 vacancies would be filled in the technical and non technical trades. The exam consists of mainly 3 stages: an online exam followed by the AFSB interview conducted by the IAF and at last medical commission.
In this article we have provided you with the detailed exam analysis for the exam held on August 8, 2026 including the section wise review, overall difficulty level and expected good attempts based on the initial candidates feedback.
Also Read- AFCAT 2 Expected Cut Off 2026
AFCAT 2 Exam Analysis 2026 in Hindi
AFCAT 2 2026 Exam Pattern
The AFCAT 2 2026 examination is conducted in the Computer Based Mode.The paper comprises four different subjects, mainly General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning & Military Aptitude Test. The test consists of 100 questions and the total time given to complete the exam is 2 hours. If you attempt a correct question 3 marks would be awarded and in case of an incorrect attempt 1 mark would be deducted. Candidates can check the table below for detailed AFCAT 2026 Exam pattern.
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
75
|
No Specific Timing
|
Verbal Ability in English
|
25
|
75
|
No Specific Timing
|
Numerical Ability
|
20
|
60
|
No Specific Timing
|
Reasoning & Military Aptitude
|
30
|
90
|
No Specific Timing
|
Total
|
100
|
300
|
2 hr
AFCAT 2 Exam Analysis Difficulty Level & Good Attempts Shift 1
The AFCAT 2 2026 exam for Shift 1 is conducted successfully at various exam centres. Candidates who have appeared can now check the paper difficulty level and good attempts. As per the initial candidates feedback and subject matter experts opinion the exam is of moderate to difficult level. Check the detailed exam analysis in the table given below.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
Moderate
|
13-15
|
Verbal Ability in English
|
30
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
20-22
|
Numerical Ability
|
20
|
Easy to Moderate
|
13-15
|
Reasoning & Military Aptitude
|
25
|
Moderate with slightly trickier questions
|
16-18
|
Total
|
100
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
64-66
AFCAT 2 Exam Analysis Difficulty Level & Good Attempts Shift 2
The AFCAT 2 2026 exam for Shift 2 has now been held successfully at different exam centres. .Candidates who participated in the exam can now check the paper difficulty level and good attempts. As per the initial candidates feedback and subject matter experts opinion the exam is of moderate level. Check the detailed paper analysis in the table given below.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
12-14
|
Verbal Ability in English
|
30
|
Easy to Moderate
|
22-24
|
Numerical Ability
|
20
|
Moderate
|
14-16
|
Reasoning & Military Aptitude
|
25
|
Moderate
|
15-17
|
Total
|
100
|
Moderate
|
68-70
AFCAT 2 Exam 2026: What Next After CBT Exam?
After appearing for the AFCAT 2 Exam 2026, candidates will have to wait for the release of the provisional answer key which will be issued in 1 week from the conduct of the exam. The Indian Air Force then shortlist candidates based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT). Those who qualify will be called for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview, which includes various stages to assess intelligence, personality and officer like qualities After clearing the AFSB, candidates will undergo a medical examination and further selection procedures before the final merit list is published.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.