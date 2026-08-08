AFCAT 2 Exam Analysis 2026: Check Shift Wise Exam Difficulty Level, Good Attempts and More

Key Points The AFCAT 2 2026 exam was conducted on August 8, 2026, across 100+ centers.

Shift 1 of the AFCAT 2 2026 exam was rated Moderate to Difficult with 64-66 good attempts.

379 vacancies to be filled; provisional answer key expected within 1 week post-exam.

AFCAT Exam Analysis 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting the AFCAT 2 2026 exam today August 8, 2026 at more than 100 test centers spread across various states and union territories. The examination consists of 4 subjects such as General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning & Military Aptitude Test . The AFCAT 2 exam is being held in online mode. There are 2 shifts for this test. The 1st Shift has been successfully conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the 2nd shift will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Through this recruitment, a total of 379 vacancies would be filled in the technical and non technical trades. The exam consists of mainly 3 stages: an online exam followed by the AFSB interview conducted by the IAF and at last medical commission.

In this article we have provided you with the detailed exam analysis for the exam held on August 8, 2026 including the section wise review, overall difficulty level and expected good attempts based on the initial candidates feedback. Also Read- AFCAT 2 Expected Cut Off 2026 AFCAT 2 Exam Analysis 2026 in Hindi AFCAT 2 2026 Exam Pattern The AFCAT 2 2026 examination is conducted in the Computer Based Mode.The paper comprises four different subjects, mainly General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning & Military Aptitude Test. The test consists of 100 questions and the total time given to complete the exam is 2 hours. If you attempt a correct question 3 marks would be awarded and in case of an incorrect attempt 1 mark would be deducted. Candidates can check the table below for detailed AFCAT 2026 Exam pattern.

Section No. of Questions Total Marks Duration General Awareness 25 75 No Specific Timing Verbal Ability in English 25 75 No Specific Timing Numerical Ability 20 60 No Specific Timing Reasoning & Military Aptitude 30 90 No Specific Timing Total 100 300 2 hr AFCAT 2 Exam Analysis Difficulty Level & Good Attempts Shift 1 The AFCAT 2 2026 exam for Shift 1 is conducted successfully at various exam centres. Candidates who have appeared can now check the paper difficulty level and good attempts. As per the initial candidates feedback and subject matter experts opinion the exam is of moderate to difficult level. Check the detailed exam analysis in the table given below. Subject Number of Questions Difficulty Level Good Attempts General Awareness 25 Moderate 13-15 Verbal Ability in English 30 Moderate to Difficult 20-22 Numerical Ability 20 Easy to Moderate 13-15 Reasoning & Military Aptitude 25 Moderate with slightly trickier questions 16-18 Total 100 Moderate to Difficult 64-66

AFCAT 2 Exam Analysis Difficulty Level & Good Attempts Shift 2 The AFCAT 2 2026 exam for Shift 2 has now been held successfully at different exam centres. .Candidates who participated in the exam can now check the paper difficulty level and good attempts. As per the initial candidates feedback and subject matter experts opinion the exam is of moderate level. Check the detailed paper analysis in the table given below. Subject Number of Questions Difficulty Level Good Attempts General Awareness 25 Moderate to Difficult 12-14 Verbal Ability in English 30 Easy to Moderate 22-24 Numerical Ability 20 Moderate 14-16 Reasoning & Military Aptitude 25 Moderate 15-17 Total 100 Moderate 68-70 AFCAT 2 Exam 2026: What Next After CBT Exam?