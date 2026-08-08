AFCAT Cut Off 2026: Check Expected Passing Marks and Previous Years Trends

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will release the AFCAT 2 Cut Off 2026 on its official website after the examination is conducted. Usually the cutoff is announced around one month after the exam. Candidates who appeared for the AFCAT 2 exam conducted on August 8, 2026 can check the cutoff marks once they are announced. Meanwhile candidates can check the AFCAT 2 Expected Cut Off 2026 based on the exam difficulty level previous year trends and overall competition.

The AFCAT 2026 cutoff is the minimum mark required to qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates who secures marks equal to or above the cutoff will be shortlisted for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview process. You must also remember that merely qualifying the cutoff does not guarantee final selection for this you have to clear all stages of the exam. The AFCAT exam is conducted for recruitment to the Flying Branch and Ground Duty branches of the Indian Air Force.