AFCAT Cut Off 2026: Check Expected Passing Marks and Previous Years Trends
AFCAT 2 Cut Off 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will release the AFCAT 2 cut off for 2026 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the expected cut off in this article.
Key Points
- AFCAT 2 2026 Cut Off to be released by IAF approx. one month after Aug 8, 2026 exam.
- AFCAT 2 2026 expected cut-off: 120-129 (general), 100-110 (technical) out of 300.
- Cut-off depends on exam difficulty, vacancies, candidate performance, and past trends.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) will release the AFCAT 2 Cut Off 2026 on its official website after the examination is conducted. Usually the cutoff is announced around one month after the exam. Candidates who appeared for the AFCAT 2 exam conducted on August 8, 2026 can check the cutoff marks once they are announced. Meanwhile candidates can check the AFCAT 2 Expected Cut Off 2026 based on the exam difficulty level previous year trends and overall competition.
The AFCAT 2026 cutoff is the minimum mark required to qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates who secures marks equal to or above the cutoff will be shortlisted for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview process. You must also remember that merely qualifying the cutoff does not guarantee final selection for this you have to clear all stages of the exam. The AFCAT exam is conducted for recruitment to the Flying Branch and Ground Duty branches of the Indian Air Force.
Also Check- AFCAT 2 Exam Analysis 2026
AFCAT Expected Cutoff 2026
Candidates who have participated for the AFCAT 2 exam on August 8, 2026 can check the expected cutoff marks below. The expected cutoff is prepared after taking into account several factors such as difficulty level of the question paper, number of candidates appearing for the examination, vacancies and previous year cutoff trends.
AFCAT 2 Expected Cutoff 2026
Given below are the expected cutoff marks for the AFCAT 2 Exam 2026 for the technical and non technical branches. Candidates should take into account that the marks for technical branches are usually lower than non technical branches.
|
Examination
|
Maximum Marks
|
Expected Cutoff Marks 2026
|
AFCAT 2 2026
|
300
|
120-129
|
Technical Branches
|
300
|
100-110
Factors Influencing AFCAT Cut Off 2026
The AFCAT Cut Off 2026 depends on several factors. The cutoff can increase or decrease every year depending on the examination and recruitment conditions. Some of the key factors affecting the AFCAT cutoff are given below
-
Difficulty level of the exam: If the question paper is difficult, the cutoff will remain lower. An easier paper will result in a higher cutoff.
-
Number of vacancies: The number of vacancies can have an impact on the cutoff. Low Vacancies can increase the competition among candidates.
-
Candidates performance: The overall performance of candidates is one of the crucial factors considered that determines the cutoff.
-
Number of candidates: Higher number of candidates appearing for the examination can increase the overall cutoff.
-
Previous year trends: The IAF may also consider the previous cutoff trends while determining the qualifying marks for the current recruitment cycle examination. However it is not only the sole criteria it depends on several important factors too.
AFCAT Cutoff Last 5 Years
The previous year cutoff analysis for the AFCAT recruitment exam helps candidates understand the competition level and estimate the marks needed to qualify for the next stage. Candidates can check below the AFCAT Cutoff Marks from the last 5 years in the table given below.
|
Year
|
AFCAT 1 Cut Off (Out of 300)
|
AFCAT 2 Cut Off (Out of 300)
|
AFCAT 2026
|
110
|
To be Announced Shortly
|
AFCAT 2025
|
121
|
140
|
AFCAT 2024
|
137
|
139
|
AFCAT 2023
|
155
|
151
|
AFCAT 2022
|
157
|
157
|
AFCAT 2021
|
165
|
157
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of IAF at afcat.edcil.co.in for recent updates and latest announcements related to the result declaration and cutoff marks for the AFCAT 2 exam 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.