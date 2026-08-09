AFCAT 2 Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download AFCAT Response Sheet PDF at afcat.edcil.co.in - Direct Link Here

Key Points The AFCAT 2 Exam 2026 was conducted by the IAF on August 8, 2026.

The official AFCAT 2 Answer Key 2026 was released on August 11, 2026.

Candidates can check the answer key and calculate scores at afcat.edcil.co.in.

AFCAT 2 Answer Key 2026: The Indian Air Force commonly known as IAF conducted the AFCAT 2 Exam 2026 on August 8, 2026 in two shifts at more than 100 examination centres across the country. Candidates who have taken part in the exam can now check official AFCAT 2 Answer Key 2026. The answer key has been released today August 11, 2026 on the official website at afcat.edcil.co.in. The answer key and response sheet will help candidates check their answers and calculate their tentative scores. The IAF will publish the official answer key on its website, along with details about the objection process. AFCAT 2 Answer Key 2026 Release Date The answer key for the AFCAT 2 2026 has now been released by the Indian Air Force on 11 August 2026. Candidates can now check the official AFCAT answer key through the website at afcat.edcil.co.in. Candidates can now check the provisional answer key along with the response sheet pdf.

Also Check- AFCAT 2 Expected Cut Off 2026 AFCAT 2 Exam Analysis 2026 AFCAT 2 Answer Key 2026 Past Year Trends Based on the previous recruitment cycle the Indian Air Force releases the AFCAT answer key a few days after the exam. Since the AFCAT 2 2026 exam was conducted on August 8, candidates can expect the provisional answer key around August 11, 2026. The exact timing and release date will be confirmed by the IAF. Cycle Exam Date Answer Key Release Date AFCAT 2 2025 23 to 24 August, 2025. 26 August 2025 AFCAT 2 2024 9 to 11 August, 2024 13 August 2024 AFCAT 2 2023 25 to 27 August, 2023 29 August 2023 AFCAT 2 2022 26 to 28 August, 2022 30 August 2022 AFCAT 2 2021 28 to 30 August, 2021 1 September 2021 AFCAT 2026 Answer Key in Hindi

AFCAT 2 Answer Key 2026: Where to Check Candidates will be able to check the AFCAT 2 Answer Key 2026 on the official AFCAT portal. The answer key will be made available online and candidates will have to log in using their credentials to download the response sheet pdf. Candidates must keep their login details ready and regularly check the official website for the latest update regarding the release of the answer key. AFCAT 2 Answer Key 2026 Download Link The direct link to download the AFCAT 2 Answer Key 2026 would be provided in the table given below once the Indian Air Force releases the official answer key. AFCAT 2 Answer Key 2026 Click Here AFCAT 2 Answer Key 2026 Key Highlights Candidates can check the important details related to the AFCAT 2 Answer Key 2026 in the table below-

Particulars Details Conducting Body Indian Air Force (IAF) Exam Name AFCAT 2 2026 Total Vacancies 379 Exam Date August 8, 2026 Exam Mode Computer Based Test Answer Key Status Released Mode of Answer Key Online Official Website afcat.edcil.co.in Steps to Download AFCAT 2 Answer Key 2026 Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download the AFCAT 2 Answer Key and response sheet- Visit the official AFCAT website at afcat.edcil.co.in.

Homepage will open there you will find a link that states AFCAT 2 Answer Key 2026.

Click on the link and enter the login credentials.

Submit the details and the answer key will be displayed on your screen.

Check the answers that you have marked in the response sheet and calculate your tentative scores.

Download the answer key and save a copy for future reference.

What After AFCAT 2 Answer Key 2026 Release? After the AFCAT 2 Answer Key 2026 is released, candidates can check their responses and calculate their provisional scores. If they find any incorrect answer, they can raise objections within the objection dates mentioned in the official notice. After reviewing the objections, the IAF will release the final answer key followed by the AFCAT 2 2026 stage 1 result. AFCAT 2 Result 2026 Date and Past Years Trends As per the previous examination cycle it is expected that AFCAT 2 2026 result will be released after 1 month of the conduct of the examination. However this is only estimated phenomena as per the past year trends and candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for result declaration Cycle Exam Date Result Date AFCAT 1 2026 31 January 2026 1 February 2026 AFCAT 2 2025 23 August to 24, 2025. 16 September 2026

AFCAT 2 Exam 2026 Marking Scheme Candidates can calculate their marks using the AFCAT 2 Answer Key 2026 and the official marking scheme. Check the official marking criteria in the table given below. Particulars Details +3 Marks for Correct Answer If you have attempted a question which is correct 3 marks will be awarded. -1 Marks for Incorrect Answer If you have attempted a question which is wrong 1 mark would be deducted from the total scores. No marks deducted for unattempted questions If you have not attempted a particular question no marks would be deducted from the total marks. How to Calculate Score Using AFCAT 2 2026 Answer Key? Candidates must remember that the answer key plays an important role in estimating the provisional marks and assessing the chances of qualifying for the next stage, i.e. the AFSB process. Therefore, it is important to know how to calculate the AFCAT score correctly. Candidates can follow the marking scheme and example given below.