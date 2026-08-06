Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 206 Posts; Check Apply Online & Eligibility Here
Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026: The Bank of Baroda has released the notification for the recruitment of Specialist Officers. The notification was released on 06 August on the official website of the bank at bankofbaroda.bank.in. The candidates who are interested in applying for the recruitment can visit the official website. The last date to fill the application form is 26 August 2026. Check this article to download notification, get application lin, application process, eligibility criteria, and other details.
Key Points
- Bank of Baroda announced 206 Specialist Officer (SO) vacancies for 2026.
- Application for BoB SO Recruitment 2026 open from Aug 06 to Aug 26, 2026.
- Application fees: Rs. 850 (Gen/EWS/OBC) and Rs. 175 (SC/ST/PWD/Women).
Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026: The Bank of Baroda (BoB) has announced a total of 206 vacancies under Advertisement No.BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2026/15 for the post of Specialist Officers (SO) in various departments including Digital Banking, Facility Management, Information Security, Security, Enterprise Data Management Office, and Corporate Accounts & Taxation Planning. The notification was published on the bank’s website at bankofbaroda.bank.in and the application process has started from 06 August onwards. The last date to apply and pay the application fee is 26 August 2026. The candidates should download the notification and read it carefully before proceeding with the application. The eligibility criteria and pay structure varies according to the position.
Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The Bank of Baroda has rolled out a notification for the post of SO in various grades such as JMG/S-I, MMG/S-II, MMG/S-III, and SMG/S-IV. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Bank of Baroda (BoB)
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Post Name
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Specialist Officer
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Advertisement No.
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BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2026/15
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Grade Name
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JMG/S-I, MMG/S-II, MMG/S-III, and SMG/S-IV
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No. of Vacancies
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206
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Notification Release Date
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06 August 2026
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Registration Dates
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06-26 August 2026
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Official Websites
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bankofbaroda.bank.in
Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The candidates should download the BoB SO notification and read it carefully to know all the important information related to the recruitment such as the eligibility criteria for each post, application process, selection process, and other details. The direct link to download the notification is given below:
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Bank of Baroda Notification 2026
Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Bank of Baroda SO recruitment 2026 through the direct link provided here.
Direct Link to Apply for Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026
How to Apply for Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026
To apply for the Bank of Baroda SO recruitment, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Go to the official website of BoB at bankofbaroda.bank.in.
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On the homepage, go to the bottom and click on the Careers tab.
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Now click on Current Opportunities.
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Click on the post/ department you are interested in applying for.
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Click on the Apply Online link.
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Fill the application form with all the information required carefully.
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Upload the scanned photograph, signature and other documents related to the eligibility.
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Pay the application fee as per your category.
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Review the form carefully and submit it.
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Save a copy of it for future reference.
Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026 Application Fee
The candidate is required to pay the non-refundable application fee/Intimation charges irrespective of whether online test is conducted or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted or not for the interview.
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Category
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Application Fee
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General, EWS & OBC candidates
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Rs.850/-
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SC, ST, PWD, ESM/DESM & Women
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Rs.175/-
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.