Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 206 Posts; Check Apply Online & Eligibility Here

Key Points Bank of Baroda announced 206 Specialist Officer (SO) vacancies for 2026.

Application for BoB SO Recruitment 2026 open from Aug 06 to Aug 26, 2026.

Application fees: Rs. 850 (Gen/EWS/OBC) and Rs. 175 (SC/ST/PWD/Women).

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026: The Bank of Baroda (BoB) has announced a total of 206 vacancies under Advertisement No.BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2026/15 for the post of Specialist Officers (SO) in various departments including Digital Banking, Facility Management, Information Security, Security, Enterprise Data Management Office, and Corporate Accounts & Taxation Planning. The notification was published on the bank’s website at bankofbaroda.bank.in and the application process has started from 06 August onwards. The last date to apply and pay the application fee is 26 August 2026. The candidates should download the notification and read it carefully before proceeding with the application. The eligibility criteria and pay structure varies according to the position. Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The Bank of Baroda has rolled out a notification for the post of SO in various grades such as JMG/S-I, MMG/S-II, MMG/S-III, and SMG/S-IV. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: Particulars Details Recruiting Authority Bank of Baroda (BoB) Post Name Specialist Officer Advertisement No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2026/15 Grade Name JMG/S-I, MMG/S-II, MMG/S-III, and SMG/S-IV No. of Vacancies 206 Notification Release Date 06 August 2026 Registration Dates 06-26 August 2026 Official Websites bankofbaroda.bank.in Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF The candidates should download the BoB SO notification and read it carefully to know all the important information related to the recruitment such as the eligibility criteria for each post, application process, selection process, and other details. The direct link to download the notification is given below:

Bank of Baroda Notification 2026 Download Link Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Bank of Baroda SO recruitment 2026 through the direct link provided here. Direct Link to Apply for Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026 How to Apply for Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026 To apply for the Bank of Baroda SO recruitment, the candidates can follow the steps given below: Go to the official website of BoB at bankofbaroda.bank.in.

On the homepage, go to the bottom and click on the Careers tab.

Now click on Current Opportunities .

Click on the post/ department you are interested in applying for.

Click on the Apply Online link.

Fill the application form with all the information required carefully.

Upload the scanned photograph, signature and other documents related to the eligibility.

Pay the application fee as per your category.

Review the form carefully and submit it.

Save a copy of it for future reference.