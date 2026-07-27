CAT 2026 Syllabus: Download Section-Wise Syllabus PDF Here

CAT 2026 Syllabus: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 notification has been released, with registrations starting on August 3, 2026 and the examination scheduled for November 29, 2026. With four months left, students must immediately start preparing for the test in order to secure admission into top MBA colleges across India. CAT 2026 Important Details, Syllabus Download Link The CAT 2026 examination is held for a total of 198 marks in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Type in the Answer (TITA) question format. The Type In The Answer (TITA) are non-MCQ questions where options are not provided and candidates must type their final answer using an on-screen virtual keyboard. Activity Details CAT 2026 Exam Date November 29, 2026 CAT 2026 Syllabus Three sections - DILR, VARC and QA



CAT 2026 Exam Pattern 3 marks for correct answer -1 mark for incorrect answer CAT 2026 Maximum Marks 198 marks 198 marks CAT 2026 Number of Questions Total - 66 questions, DILR- 20 Questions, VARC- 24 Questions, QA- 22 Questions CAT 2026 Type of Questions Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Type in the Answer (TITA)



CAT 2026 Syllabus Download Link CAT 2026 Syllabus PDF Download

CAT 2026 Section-Wise Syllabus The CAT 2026 syllabus consists of three sections - Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). These three sections will have a total of 68 questions in the examination. Students will be given 120 minutes, 40 minutes each for the sections. CAT DILR Syllabus 2026 The DILR section of CAT covers Data Interpretation, which covers graphs, tables and charts, while the Logical Reasoning part includes several topics like Blood Relations, Data Arrangement and Logical Matching. CAT Data Interpretation Syllabus Bar Graphs

Line Graphs

Tables

Pie Charts

Data Sufficiency CAT Logical Reasoning Syllabus 2026 Seating Arrangement

Blood Relations

Puzzles

Data Arrangement

Syllogisms

Direction Sense

Coding Decoding

Binary Logic

Logical Matching

Logical Connectives

Clocks and Calendars

Venn Diagram

CAT VARC Syllabus 2026 The VARC section covers Verbal Ability of the section which includes para jumbles, summary, odd sentence out and one word substitution. The second part is Reading Comprehension which covers Critical Analysis and Themes of RC Passage. Verbal Ability Para Jumbles

Para Summary

Sentence Completion

Odd Sentence Out

Antonyms and Synonyms

Error Detection

Idioms and Phrases

Cloze Test

One word substitution

Sentence correction Reading Comprehension Critical Analysis of RC Passage

Themes of the RC passage CAT Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus 2026 The Quantitative Aptitude section of the CAT 2026 syllabus covers several topics like Arithmetic, Algebra,Geometry and Mensuration and Modern Math. Arithmetic Profit and Loss

Time and Work

Time Speed and Distance

Mixtures

Ratio and Proportion

Mixtures and Allegation

Percentage

Averages

Simple and Compound Interest

Real Numbers

Irrational Numbers

Complex Numbers

HCF and LCM

Unit’s Digit

Remainders Algebra Quadratic Equations

Inequalities

Series

Functions

Surds and Indices

Logarithm

Polynomials Geometry and Mensuration Lines and Angles

Circles

Triangles

Quadrilaterals

Polygons

Coordinate Geometry

Area & Volume of 2D and 3D figures Modern Math Set Theory

Permutation and Combination

Probability CAT 2026: Application Fees, Eligibility The application fees to be paid by candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) is Rs 1,350, while other category candidates need to pay Rs. 2,700. Event Details Minimum Qualification Required For CAT 2026 50 per cent by General and 45 per cent by SC/ST/PwBD Application Fees By SC, ST and PwBD candidates Rs 1,350 Application Fees To Be Paid By Other Category Candidates Rs 2,700