CSIR NET Answer Key 2026: NTA to Release June Session Answer Key PDF at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Key Points The Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam was conducted by NTA on 17 & 18 July 2026.

Provisional Answer Key is expected in the 2nd week of August 2026 for download on the official site.

Candidates can raise objections for Rs.200/question with evidence for a limited period.

CSIR NET Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination on 17 and 18 July 2026 for a total of five subjects including Life sciences, Mathematical sciences, Physical sciences, Earth science, and Chemical Sciences. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key once it goes active on the official website. This will be the provisional answer key, meaning, the candidates will be able to raise objections against the key. The objection window will remain open for a limited time period. The candidates can raise objections by paying a fee of Rs.200/- per question. You also need to submit the objection along with evidence in support of your claim. CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 Highlights NTA is the body responsible to conduct the CSIR NET examination. The exam was conducted on 17-18 July for five subjects in two shifts on 17 July and in a single shift on 18 July. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Exam Date 17-18 July 2026 Exam Mode Online (CBT) Admit Card Release Date 13 July 2026 Provisional Answer Key Date 2nd week of August Official Website csirnet.nta.nic.in CSIR NET Answer Key 2026: Direct Link The candidates who have appeared for the CSIR NET exam held on 17 & 18 July 2026 can download the answer key along with their response sheet through the official portal. CSIR NET Official Portal: csirnet.nta.nic.in

Answer Key Status: Releasing Today

Exam Session: June 2026 How to Download the CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 To download the CSIR NET Answer Key 2026, the candidates can follow the steps provided below: Visit the official website of CSIR NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Go to the Candidate Activity section on the bottom of the homepage.

Click on Provisional Answer Key for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 link.

Enter your application number and password and click on Login.

Download the Answer Key and cross verify your answers marked in the response sheet.

CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 PDF Subject-Wise The NTA will release the CSIR NET answer key for all the five subjects for which the exam has been conducted. The NTA will provided a single link to download the subject-wise answer key. The candidates will require to choose the subject from the drop down menu and download their answer key. How to Calculate CSIR NET Marks Using the Answer Key The CSIR NET paper consists if three parts- Part A (General Aptitude), Part B (Subject-Oriented MCQs), and Part C (higher-value questions to evaluate the scientific concepts). Each subject and part has a different marking scheme. CSIR NET Chemical Science Paper Parts Marks Allotted for Each Question Marks Deducted for Each Question A +2 -0.5 B +2 -0.5 C +4 -1 CSIR NET Earth Science Paper Parts Marks Allotted for Each Question Marks Deducted for Each Question A +2 -0.5 B +2 -0.5 C +4 -1.32

CSIR NET Life Science Paper Parts Marks Allotted for Each Question Marks Deducted for Each Question A +2 -0.5 B +2 -0.5 C +4 -1 CSIR NET Mathematical Science Paper Parts Marks Allotted for Each Question Marks Deducted for Each Question A +2 -0.5 B +3 -0.75 C +4.75 0 CSIR NET Physical Science Paper Parts Marks Allotted for Each Question Marks Deducted for Each Question A +2 -0.5 B +3.5 -0.875 C +5 -1.25 CSIR UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Objection Window The NTA will provide the candidates with the facility to raise objections against the provisional answer key. Usually, the NTA provides a three-day timeline to raise objections. The candidates will need to pay a fee of Rs.200/- per question. This will be a non-refundable fee.