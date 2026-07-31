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CSIR NET Answer Key 2026: NTA to Release June Session Answer Key PDF at csirnet.nta.nic.in

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Aug 4, 2026, 17:04 IST

CSIR NET Answer Key 2026: The NTA is expected to release the CSIR NET answer key in the 2nd week of August 2026 on its official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. However, as of now there is no official information available on the CSIR NET official website. The candidates who have appeared for the examination held on 17 & 18 July 2026 can download the answer key once the link goes active on the official website. Check this article to know the details.

CSIR NET Answer Key 2026: NTA to Release June Session Answer Key PDF at csirnet.nta.nic.in
CSIR NET Answer Key 2026: NTA to Release June Session Answer Key PDF at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Key Points

  • The Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam was conducted by NTA on 17 & 18 July 2026.
  • Provisional Answer Key is expected in the 2nd week of August 2026 for download on the official site.
  • Candidates can raise objections for Rs.200/question with evidence for a limited period.

CSIR NET Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination on 17 and 18 July 2026 for a total of five subjects including Life sciences, Mathematical sciences, Physical sciences, Earth science, and Chemical Sciences. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key once it goes active on the official website. This will be the provisional answer key, meaning, the candidates will be able to raise objections against the key. The objection window will remain open for a limited time period. The candidates can raise objections by paying a fee of Rs.200/- per question. You also need to submit the objection along with evidence in support of your claim.

CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 Highlights

NTA is the body responsible to conduct the CSIR NET examination. The exam was conducted on 17-18 July for five subjects in two shifts on 17 July and in a single shift on 18 July. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Name

Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026

Exam Date

17-18 July 2026

Exam Mode

Online (CBT)

Admit Card Release Date

13 July 2026

Provisional Answer Key Date

2nd week of August

Official Website

csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR NET Answer Key 2026: Direct Link

The candidates who have appeared for the CSIR NET exam held on 17 & 18 July 2026 can download the answer key along with their response sheet through the official portal.

  • CSIR NET Official Portal: csirnet.nta.nic.in

  • Answer Key Status: Releasing Today

  • Exam Session: June 2026

How to Download the CSIR NET Answer Key 2026

To download the CSIR NET Answer Key 2026, the candidates can follow the steps provided below:

  • Visit the official website of CSIR NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

  • Go to the Candidate Activity section on the bottom of the homepage.

  • Click on Provisional Answer Key for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 link.

  • Enter your application number and password and click on Login.

  • Download the Answer Key and cross verify your answers marked in the response sheet.

CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 PDF Subject-Wise

The NTA will release the CSIR NET answer key for all the five subjects for which the exam has been conducted. The NTA will provided a single link to download the subject-wise answer key. The candidates will require to choose the subject from the drop down menu and download their answer key.

How to Calculate CSIR NET Marks Using the Answer Key

The CSIR NET paper consists if three parts- Part A (General Aptitude), Part B (Subject-Oriented MCQs), and Part C (higher-value questions to evaluate the scientific concepts). Each subject and part has a different marking scheme.

CSIR NET Chemical Science Paper Parts

Marks Allotted for Each Question 

Marks Deducted for Each Question

A

+2

-0.5

B

+2

-0.5

C

+4

-1

CSIR NET Earth Science Paper Parts

Marks Allotted for Each Question 

Marks Deducted for Each Question

A

+2

-0.5

B

+2

-0.5

C

+4

-1.32

CSIR NET Life Science Paper Parts

Marks Allotted for Each Question 

Marks Deducted for Each Question

A

+2

-0.5

B

+2

-0.5

C

+4

-1

CSIR NET Mathematical Science Paper Parts

Marks Allotted for Each Question 

Marks Deducted for Each Question

A

+2

-0.5

B

+3

-0.75

C

+4.75

0

CSIR NET Physical Science Paper Parts

Marks Allotted for Each Question 

Marks Deducted for Each Question

A

+2

-0.5

B

+3.5

-0.875

C

+5

-1.25

CSIR UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Objection Window

The NTA will provide the candidates with the facility to raise objections against the provisional answer key. Usually, the NTA provides a three-day timeline to raise objections. The candidates will need to pay a fee of Rs.200/- per question. This will be a non-refundable fee.

Documents Required to Raise an Objection

The candidates who find answers in the answer key to be wrong or incorrect can raise objections against it while providing the following documents.

  • A single PDF or image file showing clear proof from standard books, research papers, or official educational websites (like NCERT or standard university texts) that backs your claim for the correct answer.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Jul 31, 2026, 12:10 IST

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FAQs

  • Will the final result be based on the provisional answer key?
    +
    The final result will be based on the final answer key which will be prepared after the objections raised by the candidates are resolved by an expert committee.
  • What is the fee to challenge the CSIR NET answer key?
    +
    The candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs.200/- per objection raised.
  • Is the CSIR NET response sheet released along with the answer key?
    +
    Yes, the NTA will release the CSIR NET response sheet along with the provisional answer key.
  • Where can I download the CSIR NET Answer Key 2026?
    +
    The candidates can download the CSIR NET answer key from the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
  • When will CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 be released?
    +
    The CSIR NET is expected to be released in the 2nd week of August 2026

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