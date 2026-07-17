CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2026 (17 July): Check Subject-Wise Difficulty Level & Memory Based Questions
CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2026: The NTA is conducting the CSIR NET exam on 17 and 18 July 2026 for five subjects. The exam which is being held today in two shifts is for the subjects Life Sciences and Mathematical Sciences. The candidates who are appearing for these papers can check the exam analysis in this article.
Key Points
- Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 exam was held on July 17-18, 2026.
- Shift 1 (Life Sciences) was 9 AM-12 PM; Shift 2 (Maths) 3 PM-6 PM.
- Exam analysis is based on candidate feedback; no question paper available.
CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2026: The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in two shifts. The Shift 1 was held for the Life Sciences subject and was conducted between 09:00 am to 12:00 pm. The Shift 2 will be held for Mathematical Sciences between 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm. The candidates who have appeared for the Life Sciences paper can check the paper-review and memory based questions provided in this article. As the CSIR NET exam is conducted in Computer-Based mode, there will be no availability of the question paper and the review will be provided on the feedback received from the candidates.
CSIR NET Exam 2026 Highlights
The CSIR NET exam is conducted for a total of five subjects including Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences. Check the exam highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Exam Name
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Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026
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Exam Mode
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CBT
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17-18 July 2026
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Type of Questions
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MCQs
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Official Website
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csirnet.nta.nic.in
CSIR NET Life Sciences Exam Pattern 2026
The CSIR NET Life Sciences paper consists of 145 questions divided into three parts- Part A, Part B, and Part C. The questions in Part A & B carries +2 marks per question and Part C questions carries +4 marks each question. Check the exam pattern here:
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Particulars
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Part A
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Part B
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Part C
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Total
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No. of Questions
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20
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50
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75
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145
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No. of Questions Required to be Attempted
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15
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35
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25
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75
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Marks Per Question
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2
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2
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4
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200
CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2026: Difficulty Level (Shift 1)
The Shift 1 of the CSIR NET exam has been conducted for the Life Sciences subject and the candidates can check the review of the paper here:
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Life Sciences Paper
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Difficulty Level
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Part A
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Easy
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Part B
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Moderate
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Part C
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Difficult
CSIR NET Life Sciences Exam Analysis 2026: Candidate’s Feedback
The CSIR NET Life Sciences exam has been concluded now and we have received the feedback from the candidates on the exam’s difficulty level and type of questions that have been asked. According to the feedback from the candidates, the overall exam was easy to moderate in difficulty, with the question paper being a bit lengthy.
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Part A of the paper which assesses the general aptitude of the candidates was easy when it comes to conceptual questions. There were calculation-based questions too which seemed to be little consuming.
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Part B which consists of questions from the subject concerned was of moderate difficulty.
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Part C was more difficult as it contains analytical knowledge and application-based questions from the Life Sciences subject. These questions were lengthy in nature, and therefore, not easy to decode.
CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2026: Life Sciences Memory Based Questions
The NTA conducts the CSIR NET exam in online mode i.e. Computer Based Test (CBT), therefore, there is unavailability of the question paper. The only source is the candidates who have appeared for the examination. Based on the candidates feedback received about the Life Sciences paper, here are a few topics that have been asked in the exam.
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Part A: This part consists of questions from General Aptitude. As per candidates feedback, the questions were easy but the calculation-based questions were time consuming. The questions were asked from the following topics:
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Alpha-Numeric Series
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Data Interpretation
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Ratio-Proportion
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Probability
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Part B: This part assesses the candidates eligibility in the concerned subject. The questions were asked from these topics:
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Plant Physiology
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Animal Physiology
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Genetics
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Cell Biology
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Molecular Biology
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Part C: This part is also related to the subject concerned but the questions are on a more analytical basis and application-based.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.