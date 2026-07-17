CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2026 (17 July): Check Subject-Wise Difficulty Level & Memory Based Questions

CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2026: The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in two shifts. The Shift 1 was held for the Life Sciences subject and was conducted between 09:00 am to 12:00 pm. The Shift 2 will be held for Mathematical Sciences between 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm. The candidates who have appeared for the Life Sciences paper can check the paper-review and memory based questions provided in this article. As the CSIR NET exam is conducted in Computer-Based mode, there will be no availability of the question paper and the review will be provided on the feedback received from the candidates.

CSIR NET Exam 2026 Highlights

The CSIR NET exam is conducted for a total of five subjects including Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences. Check the exam highlights in the table below: