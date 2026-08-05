Education Loans for NRI and International Students in India: Eligibility, Process & Top Lenders Details Here

NRI Education Loans: The process of arranging funding for Indian higher education for NRIs, PIOs, OCIs, and foreigners is a process characterised by unique regulatory processes controlled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Due to the nature of Indian banking laws, which distinguish Indians holding an Indian passport and those who are foreign citizens, the process of financing becomes unique based on one’s citizenship status.

Indian passport holders, inclusive of NRI students, are eligible to apply for formal education loans from Indian public and private sector banks, provided they have an Indian co-applicant and collateral guidelines are met. Foreign nationals and non-Indian passport holders, including the card holders of the PIOs and OCIs, cannot secure formal student loans from Indian public sector banks. Instead, overseas citizens usually approach foreign lending institutions, lenders from their own countries, or other funding sources like the Study in India (SII) programme and ICCR scholarships.