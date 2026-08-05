Education Loans for NRI and International Students in India: Eligibility, Process & Top Lenders Details Here
NRI Education Loans: Funding higher education in India for NRIs, OCIs, PIOs, and foreign students is regulated by RBI guidelines. While Indian passport-holding NRIs can secure formal bank loans using a resident co-applicant and collateral, foreign citizens rely on Study in India (SII) scholarships, ICCR funding, or home-country lenders.
NRI Education Loans: The process of arranging funding for Indian higher education for NRIs, PIOs, OCIs, and foreigners is a process characterised by unique regulatory processes controlled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Due to the nature of Indian banking laws, which distinguish Indians holding an Indian passport and those who are foreign citizens, the process of financing becomes unique based on one’s citizenship status.
Indian passport holders, inclusive of NRI students, are eligible to apply for formal education loans from Indian public and private sector banks, provided they have an Indian co-applicant and collateral guidelines are met. Foreign nationals and non-Indian passport holders, including the card holders of the PIOs and OCIs, cannot secure formal student loans from Indian public sector banks. Instead, overseas citizens usually approach foreign lending institutions, lenders from their own countries, or other funding sources like the Study in India (SII) programme and ICCR scholarships.
Also Read: Public Bank Education Loans: SBI, PNB, BOB, and More
How To Apply For the Education Loans for NRI and International Students?
To Apply For the Education Loans for NRI and International Students in india follow the steps given below:
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Obtain an official acceptance letter from a recognized university/college in India.
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Consider various terms on interest rate, maximum loan amount, and collateral requirements among various financial institutions in India and abroad.
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Arrange for an Indian family member/guardian to be appointed as a co-borrower.
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Gather full details of candidate’s passport, admission letter, fees, and tax documents of co-borrower.
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Submit your application either on the online portal of Vidya Lakshmi scheme or directly on the website of the respective bank.
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Undertake document verification process and sign agreements to facilitate direct tuition payment to college/university.
Who Is Eligible?
Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Students
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Citizenship: Applicant should possess a valid Indian passport.
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Admission: Admission into a recognized Indian university/institute (IITs, IIMs, NITs, central/state universities or AICTE/UGC approved private institutes).
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Co-applicant Mandatory: The presence of an Indian co-applicant (either parent, guardian, or spouse) is compulsory for most public/private banks.
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Guarantor/Collateral: Must be available for loan amounts above ₹7.5 Lakhs.
Foreign Nationals & OCI/PIO Cardholders
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Direct Bank Loans: Government-owned banks in India seldom make educational loans directly to Non-Resident Indians unless an Indian resident applicant or some collateral is available.
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Sources of Funds: The international students fund themselves for their education from the following sources:
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Scholarships provided by Study in India (SII) and ICCR Cultural Exchange Program.
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Borrowings from the financial agencies of their native country.
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Foreign financial organizations and international student loans (e.g., MPOWER Financing, Prodigy Finance dependent on institutional coverage).
Education Loans for NRI: Top Government And Private Banks
The table below shows the criteria, loan amount, interest rate, collateral requirements, and co-signer requirements for Non-Resident Indians studying in India from various public and private banks in India.
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Bank Name
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Lender Type
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Maximum Loan Amount
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Interest Rates
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Eligibility Criteria
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Mandatory Co-Applicant
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Collateral Requirement
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State Bank of India (SBI)
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Public Sector
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Up to ₹1.5 Crore
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8.15% – 10.50% p.a.
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• Indian Passport / NRI Status
• Confirmed admission in recognized Indian/Foreign university
• Good academic record
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Resident Indian (Parent / Spouse / Legal Guardian)
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• Up to ₹7.5 Lakhs: No collateral
• Above ₹7.5 Lakhs: Tangible collateral security required
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Bank of Baroda (BoB)
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Public Sector
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Up to ₹1.5 Crore
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8.50% – 10.80% p.a.
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• Valid Indian Passport
• Admission to approved premier/higher education institutes
• Qualifying entrance scores
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Resident Indian relative
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• Premier Institutes: Nil / Unsecured
• Other Institutes: Collateral required above ₹7.5 Lakhs
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Punjab National Bank (PNB)
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Public Sector
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Up to ₹1.25 Crore
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8.55% – 11.15% p.a.
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• NRI status with valid passport
• Admission secured through merit or entrance exam
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Resident Indian
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• Up to ₹7.5 Lakhs: Co-obligation only
• Above ₹7.5 Lakhs: Tangible property / Fixed Deposits
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HDFC Bank / HDFC Credila
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Private Sector
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Need-Based (Up to ₹1 Crore+)
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9.50% – 13.00% p.a.
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• Valid Indian passport holder
• Confirmed admission offer
• Stable co-applicant financial background
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Resident Indian with proven income source
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Flexible (Offers both collateralized and non-collateral options based on institute tier)
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ICICI Bank
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Private Sector
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Up to ₹1 Crore
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9.85% – 12.50% p.a.
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• NRI candidate holding Indian passport
• Admission in top-tier professional courses
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Resident Indian family member
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• Up to ₹20–₹40 Lakhs: Unsecured for premier institutes
• Higher Amounts: Residential/commercial property or FDs
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Axis Bank
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Private Sector
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Up to ₹75 Lakhs – ₹1 Crore
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9.75% – 13.25% p.a.
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• Indian passport with NRI status
• Secured admission in recognized degree/diploma programs
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Resident Indian parent or spouse
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• Collateral needed for non-prime institutions or high loan values
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.