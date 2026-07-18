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IIT Kanpur Opening and Closing Ranks 2026: Check Round 5 CSE, EE, Civil Engineering Cutoffs

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 16:31 IST

JoSAA Round 5 2026 cutoff for IIT Kanpur is out, candidates can check the Opening and Closing Ranks for CSE, EE, and Civil Engineering branches. Review the data carefully and plan your admission at IIT Kanpur.

IIT Kanpur Opening and Closing Ranks 2026: Check Round 5 CSE, EE, Civil Engineering Cutoffs
IIT Kanpur Opening and Closing Ranks 2026: Check Round 5 CSE, EE, Civil Engineering Cutoffs

JoSAA Round 5 Opening and Closing Ranks for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kanpur) was released by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority on July 16, 2026. Candidates can view their final admission status on the official website, josaa.nic.in. Candidates securing ranks between the JoSAA Opening and Closing Ranks have better chances of securing admission to the preferred branch and institute. 

Round 5 is the last and final round of JoSAA counselling where candidates have to finalise their allotted seats to confirm their admission at the institute or withdraw from the counselling process. Check the IIT Kanpur Round 5 JEE Advanced Opening and Closing Ranks for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electrical Engineering (EE), and Civil Engineering branches and plan your engineering journey accordingly.

IIT Kanpur 2026: Round 5 CSE Cutoff

This table shows the IIT Kanpur Round 5 CSE cutoff 2026 for Gender-Neutral seats under the All India (AI) Quota. Given below are the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • Open: 32-283
  • EWS: 32-48
  • OBC-NCL: 97-158
  • SC: 36-88
  • ST: 30-43

Academic Program Name

Seat Type

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OPEN

32

283

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OPEN (PwD)

14

18

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

EWS

32

48

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

EWS (PwD)

3

3

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OBC-NCL

97

158

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OBC-NCL (PwD)

9

9

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

SC

36

88

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

SC (PwD)

6

6

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

ST

30

43

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

ST (PwD)

4

4

IIT Kanpur 2026: Round 5 Electrical Engineering Cutoff

The following table highlights the Electrical Engineering Round 5 cutoff for Gender-Neutral seats under the All India (AI) Quota. The opening and closing ranks for the Open category are 616 and 1171, respectively. For the SC category, the opening rank is 186 and the closing rank is 427.

Academic Program Name

Seat Type

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OPEN

616

1171

Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OPEN (PwD)

78

105

Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

EWS

179

239

Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

EWS (PwD)

28

28

Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OBC-NCL

431

693

Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OBC-NCL (PwD)

55

71

Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

SC

186

427

Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

SC (PwD)

5

5

Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

ST

146

199

IIT Kanpur 2026: Round 5 Civil Engineering Cutoff

Given below are the Civil Engineering Round 5 Opening and Closing Ranks for Gender-Neutral seats under the All India (AI) Quota. Check the OR-CR:

  • Open: 5010-7177
  • EWS: 870-1148
  • OBC-NCL: 2488-3058
  • SC: 1185-1744
  • ST: 338-628

Academic Program Name

Seat Type

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OPEN

5010

7177

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OPEN (PwD)

255

132P

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

EWS

870

1148

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OBC-NCL

2488

3058

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

SC

1185

1744

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

ST

338

628

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 18, 2026, 16:31 IST

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