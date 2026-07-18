IIT Kanpur Opening and Closing Ranks 2026: Check Round 5 CSE, EE, Civil Engineering Cutoffs

JoSAA Round 5 Opening and Closing Ranks for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kanpur) was released by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority on July 16, 2026. Candidates can view their final admission status on the official website, josaa.nic.in. Candidates securing ranks between the JoSAA Opening and Closing Ranks have better chances of securing admission to the preferred branch and institute.

Round 5 is the last and final round of JoSAA counselling where candidates have to finalise their allotted seats to confirm their admission at the institute or withdraw from the counselling process. Check the IIT Kanpur Round 5 JEE Advanced Opening and Closing Ranks for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electrical Engineering (EE), and Civil Engineering branches and plan your engineering journey accordingly.