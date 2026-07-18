IIT Kanpur Opening and Closing Ranks 2026: Check Round 5 CSE, EE, Civil Engineering Cutoffs
JoSAA Round 5 2026 cutoff for IIT Kanpur is out, candidates can check the Opening and Closing Ranks for CSE, EE, and Civil Engineering branches. Review the data carefully and plan your admission at IIT Kanpur.
JoSAA Round 5 Opening and Closing Ranks for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kanpur) was released by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority on July 16, 2026. Candidates can view their final admission status on the official website, josaa.nic.in. Candidates securing ranks between the JoSAA Opening and Closing Ranks have better chances of securing admission to the preferred branch and institute.
Round 5 is the last and final round of JoSAA counselling where candidates have to finalise their allotted seats to confirm their admission at the institute or withdraw from the counselling process. Check the IIT Kanpur Round 5 JEE Advanced Opening and Closing Ranks for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electrical Engineering (EE), and Civil Engineering branches and plan your engineering journey accordingly.
IIT Kanpur 2026: Round 5 CSE Cutoff
This table shows the IIT Kanpur Round 5 CSE cutoff 2026 for Gender-Neutral seats under the All India (AI) Quota. Given below are the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- Open: 32-283
- EWS: 32-48
- OBC-NCL: 97-158
- SC: 36-88
- ST: 30-43
|
Academic Program Name
|
Seat Type
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN
|
32
|
283
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN (PwD)
|
14
|
18
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
EWS
|
32
|
48
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
EWS (PwD)
|
3
|
3
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OBC-NCL
|
97
|
158
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OBC-NCL (PwD)
|
9
|
9
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
SC
|
36
|
88
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
SC (PwD)
|
6
|
6
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
ST
|
30
|
43
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
ST (PwD)
|
4
|
4
IIT Kanpur 2026: Round 5 Electrical Engineering Cutoff
The following table highlights the Electrical Engineering Round 5 cutoff for Gender-Neutral seats under the All India (AI) Quota. The opening and closing ranks for the Open category are 616 and 1171, respectively. For the SC category, the opening rank is 186 and the closing rank is 427.
|
Academic Program Name
|
Seat Type
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN
|
616
|
1171
|
Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN (PwD)
|
78
|
105
|
Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
EWS
|
179
|
239
|
Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
EWS (PwD)
|
28
|
28
|
Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OBC-NCL
|
431
|
693
|
Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OBC-NCL (PwD)
|
55
|
71
|
Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
SC
|
186
|
427
|
Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
SC (PwD)
|
5
|
5
|
Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
ST
|
146
|
199
IIT Kanpur 2026: Round 5 Civil Engineering Cutoff
Given below are the Civil Engineering Round 5 Opening and Closing Ranks for Gender-Neutral seats under the All India (AI) Quota. Check the OR-CR:
- Open: 5010-7177
- EWS: 870-1148
- OBC-NCL: 2488-3058
- SC: 1185-1744
- ST: 338-628
|
Academic Program Name
|
Seat Type
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN
|
5010
|
7177
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OPEN (PwD)
|
255
|
132P
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
EWS
|
870
|
1148
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OBC-NCL
|
2488
|
3058
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
SC
|
1185
|
1744
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
ST
|
338
|
628
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.