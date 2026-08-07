JSSC Field Worker Answer Key 2026 Out: Check Download Response Sheet And Raise Objection Link Here

JSSC Field Worker Answer Key 2026: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the JSSC Field Worker Answer Key 2026 download link for Field Worker posts. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Jharkhand Regional Worker Competitive Examination-2024 (JFWCE-2024) can download the answer key through the official website. Along with the provisional answer key, the Commission has released the response sheet and raised objections, if any against the provisional answer key. Candidates can raise their objections on or before August 11, 2026 at the official website-https://jssc.jharkhand.gov.in.

JSSC Field Worker Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the answer key for the Jharkhand Regional Worker Competitive Examination-2024 on its official website. Alternatively the candidates can download the answer key directly through the link given below-