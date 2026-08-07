JSSC Field Worker Answer Key 2026 Out: Check Download Response Sheet And Raise Objection Link Here
JSSC Field Worker Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) for Field Worker posts. Candidates can download and raise objections in online mode for Jharkhand Regional Worker Competitive Examination-2024 (JFWCE-2024) on or before August 11, 2026 at the official website-https://jssc.jharkhand.gov.in. Check all details here.
JSSC Field Worker Answer Key 2026: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the JSSC Field Worker Answer Key 2026 download link for Field Worker posts. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Jharkhand Regional Worker Competitive Examination-2024 (JFWCE-2024) can download the answer key through the official website. Along with the provisional answer key, the Commission has released the response sheet and raised objections, if any against the provisional answer key. Candidates can raise their objections on or before August 11, 2026 at the official website-https://jssc.jharkhand.gov.in.
JSSC Field Worker Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the answer key for the Jharkhand Regional Worker Competitive Examination-2024 on its official website. Alternatively the candidates can download the answer key directly through the link given below-
|JSSC Field Worker Answer Key 2026
|Download Link
JSSC Field Worker Answer Key 2026 Highlight
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has earlier released a total of 510 posts of "Regional Worker" (Kshetriya Karyakarta) under the Health, Medical Education, and Family Welfare Department, Government of Jharkhand. You can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|JSSC Field Worker Answer Key 2026
|Conducting Authority
|Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)
|Examination Name
|Jharkhand Field Worker Competitive Examination (JFWCE)-2024
|Post Name
|Field Worker
|Total Vacancies
|510
|Answer Key Status
|Out
|Last date to raise objections
|August 11, 2026
|Exam Name
|Jharkhand Regional Worker Competitive Examination-2024 (JFWCE-2024)
|Official Website
|jssc.jharkhand.gov.in
How To Raise Objections Against JSSC Field Worker 2026?
Candidates can raise their objections against the provisional answer key, if any in online mode through the official website. Candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number and Date of Birth to the link at the official website. Candidates should note that the last date to raise objections in online mode is midnight of August 11, 2026. Objections will only be accepted through the online medium and remember that the Commission will not entertain the objections raised in other modes.
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