Kasturba Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank for AIQ and State Quota Seats

Kasturba Medical College Cutoff 2026: Kasturba Medical College is one of the preferred medical institutions for MBBS. Because KMC is a Deemed University, its admission and seat allotment process is divided between the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at the national level and the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at the state level, depending on the campus and quota. In the MCC seats are allotted through 15% AIQ, and in KEA seats are allotted through an 85% state quota.

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Kasturba Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates can check the table below for Kasturba Medical College Mangalore expected opening and closing rank for MCC 15% AIQ quota seats, which is calculated on the basis of last 3 years' movement of ranks