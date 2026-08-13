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Kasturba Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank for AIQ and State Quota Seats

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 14:15 IST

Check Kasturba Medical College expected 2026 cutoff ranks for both MCC (15% AIQ) and KEA (85% State Quota) seats. Analyse historical trends between 2023 and 2025 to understand your admission prospects and navigate the deemed university seat allotment process

Kasturba Medical College Cutoff 2026
Kasturba Medical College Cutoff 2026

Kasturba Medical College Cutoff 2026: Kasturba Medical College is one of the preferred medical institutions for MBBS. Because KMC is a Deemed University, its admission and seat allotment process is divided between the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at the national level and the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at the state level, depending on the campus and quota. In the MCC seats are allotted through 15% AIQ, and in KEA seats are allotted through an 85% state quota.

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St John Medical College Cutoff 2026

Kasturba Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates can check the table below for Kasturba Medical College Mangalore expected opening and closing rank for MCC 15% AIQ quota seats, which is calculated on the basis of last 3 years' movement of ranks

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

1494 - 5191

57802 - 72304

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

38397 - 39890

57020 - 71417

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

41716 - 45541

52824 - 61495

Non-Resident Indian

General

97083 - 111481

460684 - 466519

Non-Resident Indian

OBC

210039 - 184959

327175 - 410150

Kasturba Medical College Cutoff 2025: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank

The table below contains the previous year category-wise Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore Cutoff 2025 opening and closing rank

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

1,494

52,360

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

39,139

52,466

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

45,117

51,076

Non-Resident Indian

General

122,766

415,953

Non-Resident Indian

OBC

243,895

410,150

Kasturba Medical College Cutoff 2024: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank

The table below contains the previous year category-wise Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore Cutoff 2024 opening and closing rank

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

2,822

57,207

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

38,397

55,015

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

41,716

49,959

Non-Resident Indian

General

97,083

466,519

Non-Resident Indian

OBC

210,039

407,002

Kasturba Medical College Cutoff 2023: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank

The table below contains the previous year category-wise Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore Cutoff 2023 opening and closing rank\

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

17,987

72,304

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

44,007

71,417

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

52,343

61,495

Non-Resident Indian

General

104,866

563,759

Kasturba Medical College KEA Cutoff 2026: Expected Closing Rank

Kasturba Medical College also takes admission to 85% of the seats through a state quota and counselling for this is conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority. Check the table below for category-wise expected closing rank along with previous year closing ranks

Karnataka State Category

Course

2025 R1

2024 R1

2023 R1

2026 R1 Expected

General Merit (GM)

MBBS

3558

6948

8144

5492 - 8144

Category 2A General (2AG)

MBBS

26102

28792

44420

30572 - 44420

Category 2B General (2BG)

MBBS

10894

14153

24088

14510 - 24088

Category 3A General (3AG)

MBBS

13467

13123

32993

17269 - 32993

Category 3B General (3BG)

MBBS

9526

19249

26528

15843 - 26528

Schedule Caste General (SCG)

MBBS

123662

154683

122763

132788 - 154683

Schedule Tribe General (STG)

MBBS

149851

127246

141975

141494 - 149851

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Aug 13, 2026, 14:15 IST

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