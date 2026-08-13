Kasturba Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank for AIQ and State Quota Seats
Check Kasturba Medical College expected 2026 cutoff ranks for both MCC (15% AIQ) and KEA (85% State Quota) seats. Analyse historical trends between 2023 and 2025 to understand your admission prospects and navigate the deemed university seat allotment process
Kasturba Medical College Cutoff 2026: Kasturba Medical College is one of the preferred medical institutions for MBBS. Because KMC is a Deemed University, its admission and seat allotment process is divided between the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at the national level and the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at the state level, depending on the campus and quota. In the MCC seats are allotted through 15% AIQ, and in KEA seats are allotted through an 85% state quota.
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Kasturba Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank
Candidates can check the table below for Kasturba Medical College Mangalore expected opening and closing rank for MCC 15% AIQ quota seats, which is calculated on the basis of last 3 years' movement of ranks
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
1494 - 5191
|
57802 - 72304
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
38397 - 39890
|
57020 - 71417
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
41716 - 45541
|
52824 - 61495
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
General
|
97083 - 111481
|
460684 - 466519
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
OBC
|
210039 - 184959
|
327175 - 410150
Kasturba Medical College Cutoff 2025: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank
The table below contains the previous year category-wise Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore Cutoff 2025 opening and closing rank
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
1,494
|
52,360
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
39,139
|
52,466
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
45,117
|
51,076
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
General
|
122,766
|
415,953
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
OBC
|
243,895
|
410,150
Kasturba Medical College Cutoff 2024: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank
The table below contains the previous year category-wise Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore Cutoff 2024 opening and closing rank
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
2,822
|
57,207
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
38,397
|
55,015
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
41,716
|
49,959
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
General
|
97,083
|
466,519
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
OBC
|
210,039
|
407,002
Kasturba Medical College Cutoff 2023: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank
The table below contains the previous year category-wise Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore Cutoff 2023 opening and closing rank\
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
General
|
17,987
|
72,304
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
OBC
|
44,007
|
71,417
|
Deemed/Paid Seats Quota
|
EWS
|
52,343
|
61,495
|
Non-Resident Indian
|
General
|
104,866
|
563,759
Kasturba Medical College KEA Cutoff 2026: Expected Closing Rank
Kasturba Medical College also takes admission to 85% of the seats through a state quota and counselling for this is conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority. Check the table below for category-wise expected closing rank along with previous year closing ranks
|
Karnataka State Category
|
Course
|
2025 R1
|
2024 R1
|
2023 R1
|
2026 R1 Expected
|
General Merit (GM)
|
MBBS
|
3558
|
6948
|
8144
|
5492 - 8144
|
Category 2A General (2AG)
|
MBBS
|
26102
|
28792
|
44420
|
30572 - 44420
|
Category 2B General (2BG)
|
MBBS
|
10894
|
14153
|
24088
|
14510 - 24088
|
Category 3A General (3AG)
|
MBBS
|
13467
|
13123
|
32993
|
17269 - 32993
|
Category 3B General (3BG)
|
MBBS
|
9526
|
19249
|
26528
|
15843 - 26528
|
Schedule Caste General (SCG)
|
MBBS
|
123662
|
154683
|
122763
|
132788 - 154683
|
Schedule Tribe General (STG)
|
MBBS
|
149851
|
127246
|
141975
|
141494 - 149851
Senior Executive - Editorial
Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.