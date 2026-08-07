KEA Land Surveyor Recruitment 2026: Registration Extended Till August 20; Apply Online for 750 Vacancies at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Key Points KEA Land Surveyor 2026 application deadline extended to August 20, 2026.

Application fee payment can be made until August 21, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 750 Land Surveyor vacancies.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the registration deadline for the KEA Land Surveyor Recruitment 2026. The revised last date to submit the online application form is August 20, 2026. Candidates who aspires to have a government job as a Bhoomapaka (Land Surveyor) in the Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records can complete their registration through the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 750 Land Surveyor vacancies. The online application process started on July 11, 2026 and the last date to apply was August 7, 2026. Following the extension, candidates can now submit their applications until August 20, 2026 while the application fee can be paid up to August 21, 2026. KEA Land Surveyor Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Candidates who wish to apply for KEA Land Surveyor Recruitment 2026 application form can do so via the official website. The registration process includes online registration, filling the application form, uploading required documents and payment of the application fee. Applicants should keep all documents ready before starting the registration process. For your convenience direct link to apply is given below in the table. KEA Land Surveyor Apply Link 2026 Click Here KK Cadre Official Notice 2026 Download PDF RPC Cadre Official Notice 2026 Download PDF KEA Land Surveyor Notification 2026 Highlights Candidates can check all the important details related to the KEA Land Surveyor Recruitment 2026 in the table below. A total of 750 vacancies have been announced including 560 posts under the Regular State Cadre (RPC) and 190 posts under the Kalyana Karnataka Cadre (KK).

Particulars Details Conducting Body Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) Post Name Land Surveyor (Bhoomapaka) Total Vacancies 750 Mode of Application Online Application Start Date July 11, 2026 Last Date to Apply Online August 20, 2026 (Extended) Last Date for Fee Payment August 21, 2026 Selection Process Written Examination

Language Test

Document Verification Official Website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in KEA Land Surveyor Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria prescribed by the authorities before applying. The detailed eligibility conditions mentioned in the official notification are provided below. 1. Educational Qualification Candidates must have any degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized university OR an A.M.I.E. degree in any branch of Engineering or Technology.

Must have a a B.Sc degree in Mathematics, Physics , Computer Science , Information Technology, Instrumentation , Electronics and Communication , Agriculture , Horticulture , Fisheries , Forestry, Sericulture from a recognized university

Must have a Diploma in any branch of Engineering or Technology from an institution recognized by the A.I.C.T.E.

2. Age Limit The Minimum Age is 18 Years.

The maximum Age for General Category is 40 Years.

The Maximum Age for Category 2A, 2B, 3A & 3B is 43 Years

The maximum Age for SC/ST and Category 1 Candidates is 45 Years Relaxation in the age limit will be applicable as per Karnataka Government rules. KEA Land Surveyor 2026 Application Fees Candidates must pay the application fee according to their respective category. The fee can be paid only through the online payment portal. Check the detailed application fee in the table below. Category Application Fees General / Category 2A, 2B, 3A & 3B Rs 750 Person with Disabilities Rs 250 SC / ST / Category-1 / Ex-Servicemen / Transgender Candidates Rs 500 Steps to Apply for KEA Land Surveyor Recruitment 2026 Candidates can follow these steps listed below to complete the online application process