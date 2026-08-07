KEA Land Surveyor Recruitment 2026: Registration Extended Till August 20; Apply Online for 750 Vacancies at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
The Karnataka Examinations Authority has extended the KEA Land Surveyor Recruitment 2026 application deadline to August 20, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website for 750 Bhoomapaka vacancies across Karnataka. Check this complete article for eligibility criteria, application fees, steps to apply etc.
Key Points
- KEA Land Surveyor 2026 application deadline extended to August 20, 2026.
- Application fee payment can be made until August 21, 2026.
- The recruitment drive aims to fill 750 Land Surveyor vacancies.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the registration deadline for the KEA Land Surveyor Recruitment 2026. The revised last date to submit the online application form is August 20, 2026. Candidates who aspires to have a government job as a Bhoomapaka (Land Surveyor) in the Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records can complete their registration through the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 750 Land Surveyor vacancies. The online application process started on July 11, 2026 and the last date to apply was August 7, 2026. Following the extension, candidates can now submit their applications until August 20, 2026 while the application fee can be paid up to August 21, 2026.
KEA Land Surveyor Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Candidates who wish to apply for KEA Land Surveyor Recruitment 2026 application form can do so via the official website. The registration process includes online registration, filling the application form, uploading required documents and payment of the application fee. Applicants should keep all documents ready before starting the registration process. For your convenience direct link to apply is given below in the table.
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KEA Land Surveyor Apply Link 2026
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KK Cadre Official Notice 2026
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RPC Cadre Official Notice 2026
KEA Land Surveyor Notification 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check all the important details related to the KEA Land Surveyor Recruitment 2026 in the table below. A total of 750 vacancies have been announced including 560 posts under the Regular State Cadre (RPC) and 190 posts under the Kalyana Karnataka Cadre (KK).
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)
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Post Name
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Land Surveyor (Bhoomapaka)
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Total Vacancies
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750
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Application Start Date
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July 11, 2026
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Last Date to Apply Online
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August 20, 2026 (Extended)
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Last Date for Fee Payment
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August 21, 2026
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Selection Process
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Official Website
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cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KEA Land Surveyor Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria prescribed by the authorities before applying. The detailed eligibility conditions mentioned in the official notification are provided below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Candidates must have any degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized university OR an A.M.I.E. degree in any branch of Engineering or Technology.
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Must have a a B.Sc degree in Mathematics, Physics , Computer Science , Information Technology, Instrumentation , Electronics and Communication , Agriculture , Horticulture , Fisheries , Forestry, Sericulture from a recognized university
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Must have a Diploma in any branch of Engineering or Technology from an institution recognized by the A.I.C.T.E.
2. Age Limit
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The Minimum Age is 18 Years.
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The maximum Age for General Category is 40 Years.
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The Maximum Age for Category 2A, 2B, 3A & 3B is 43 Years
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The maximum Age for SC/ST and Category 1 Candidates is 45 Years
Relaxation in the age limit will be applicable as per Karnataka Government rules.
KEA Land Surveyor 2026 Application Fees
Candidates must pay the application fee according to their respective category. The fee can be paid only through the online payment portal. Check the detailed application fee in the table below.
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Category
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Application Fees
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General / Category 2A, 2B, 3A & 3B
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Rs 750
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Person with Disabilities
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Rs 250
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SC / ST / Category-1 / Ex-Servicemen / Transgender Candidates
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Rs 500
Steps to Apply for KEA Land Surveyor Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps listed below to complete the online application process
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Visit the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
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Click on the KEA Land Surveyor Recruitment 2026 application link.
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Register using your mobile number and email ID.
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Fill the application form with personal, educational and communication details.
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Upload document such as photograph and signature in the prescribed format
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Pay the application fee online.
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Check all details carefully before final submission of your forms.
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Submit the application form and please save it for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.