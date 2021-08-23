Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Kerala Police Recruitment 2021 for 43 Sports Personnel Posts, Check Selection Criteria, Application Process & Details Here

Kerala Police Recruitment 2021 Notification out @keralapolice.gov.in for 43 Sports Personnel. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Aug 23, 2021 15:54 IST
Kerala Police Recruitment 2021: Kerala Police has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Sports Personnel in various sports categories in the department. The candidates who have passed in the HSE or equivalent exam are eligible to apply. Candidates should also note that there will be no relaxation in qualification for any special category. The age of the candidate must be between 18 to 26 years.

A total of 43 vacancies of Spots Personnel. The candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Last Date for submission of application: 10 September 2021

Kerala Police Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Sports Personnel- 43 Posts

Kerala Police Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:  The candidates who have passed in the HSE or equivalent exam are eligible to apply. Candidates should also note that there will be no relaxation in qualification for any special category.

Kerala Police Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - between 18 to 26 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Kerala Police Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Kerala Police Recruitment 2021 
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the  ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE, ARMED POLICE BATTALION, PEROORKKADA, THIRUVANANTHAPURAM -695005 or before 10 September 2021 at 5 PM. THE COVER / ENVELOPE CONTAINING THE APPLICATION SHALL BE SUPERSCRIBED AS "APPLICATION FOR APPOINTMENT UNDER SPORTS QUOTA ( ---------------------------) [PLEASE MENTION THE SPORTS STREAM]". INCOMPLETE APPLICATIONS WILL BE REJECTED WITHOUT PRIOR INTIMATION.

