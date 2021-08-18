WCR Teacher Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for TGT and PGT Posts, Download Application Form @wcrschoolnkj.com

How to apply for WCR Teacher Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 27 and 28 August 2021 at WCR SR. SEC. SCHOOL N.K.J., KATNI (Madya Pradesh) along with the documents.

What is the qualification required for WCR PGT Recruitment 2021?

Two years' Integrated Post Graduate M. Sc Course of Regional college of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject; OR Master Degree from recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the concerned subject.

What is the qualification required for WCR TGT Recruitment 2021?

Graduation (in the teaching subject) and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Graduation (in the teaching subject) with at least 50% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B. Ed.)OR Graduation (in the teaching subject) with at least 45% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B. Ed.), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard. OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-years Bachelor of Elementary Education (B. El. Ed.) or Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-years B.A./B.Sc. or B. A. Ed./B. Sc. Ed. OR Graduation (in the teaching subject) with at least 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education) AND ii. Pass in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), to be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. AND Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium.

What is the walk-in-interview date for WCR Teacher Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format and appear for walk-in-interview on 27 and 28 August 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited for WCR Teacher Recruitment 2021?

A total of 11 vacancies of Trained Graduate Teacher and Post Graduate Teacher (teaching staff) will be recruited during the Academic session 2021-2022.