WCR Teacher Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for TGT and PGT Posts, Download Application Form @wcrschoolnkj.com

WCR Teacher Recruitment 2021: Western Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher and Post Graduate Teacher (teaching staff) during the Academic session 2021-2022. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format and appear for walk-in-interview on 27 and 28 August 2021.
The appointment will be for a period of not more than 200 (two hundred) working days and not less than 7 (seven) working days or appointment of a selected candidate through Railway Recruitment Board or filling-up the vacancy through promotion of existing regular teaching staff.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Dates: 27 and 28 August 2021
WCR Teacher Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), One post each for all Four subjects
- English
- Sanskrit
- Maths
- Social Science
Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), One post each for all seven subjects
- Hindi.
- English.
- Physics.
- Chemistry.
- Biology.
- Commerce.
- Economics.
WCR Teacher Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT):- Graduation (in the teaching subject) and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Graduation (in the teaching subject) with at least 50% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B. Ed.)OR Graduation (in the teaching subject) with at least 45% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B. Ed.), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard. OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-years Bachelor of Elementary Education (B. El. Ed.) or Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-years B.A./B.Sc. or B. A. Ed./B. Sc. Ed. OR Graduation (in the teaching subject) with at least 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education) AND ii. Pass in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), to be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. AND Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium.
- Diploma/Degree Course in Teacher Education: Diploma/Degree course in teacher education recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) only shall be considered. However, in the case of Diploma in Education (Special Education) and B.Ed. (Special Education), a course recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India (ROI) only shall be considered.
- Post Graduate Teacher: Two years' Integrated Post Graduate M. Sc Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject; OR Master Degree from recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the concerned subject.
WCR Teacher Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 and 65 years
WCR Teacher Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) - Rs. 26,250/-
- Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) - Rs. 27,500/-
Download WCR Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for WCR Teacher Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 27 and 28 August 2021 at WCR SR. SEC. SCHOOL N.K.J., KATNI (Madya Pradesh) along with the documents.