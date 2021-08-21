Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

NTPC Recruitment 2021 for Medical Specialists & Assistant Officer Posts, 47 Vacancies Notified, Apply by 2 Sep

NTPC Recruitment 2021 for Medical Specialists and Assistant Officer Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Aug 21, 2021 19:20 IST
NTPC Recruitment 2021
NTPC Recruitment 2021

NTPC Recruitment 2021: NTPC Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Specialists & Assistant Officer for its projects/stations. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 2 September 2021.  A total of 47 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of online application: 2 September 2021

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Medical Specialist - 27 Posts
  • Assistant Specialist Officer -Finance - 20 Posts

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

Medical Specialist

  • General Medicine - for E4 level: minimum 1-year experience after MD/DNB.
  • E3 level: Fresh MD/DNB qualified doctor.

Paediatrics:

  • E4 Level: minimum 1 year of experience after MD/DNB.
  • E3 Level: Fresh MD/DNB qualified doctor or MBBS with PG diploma in Child Health with minimum 2 years of experience/practice.

Assistant Specialist Officer -Finance - Qualified for CA or ICWA.

NTPC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • Medical Specialist - 37 years
  • Assistant Specialist Officer -Finance - 30 years

Download NTPC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for NTPC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 13 August to 2 September 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Job Summary
NotificationNTPC Recruitment 2021 for Medical Specialists & Assistant Officer Posts, 47 Vacancies Notified, Apply by 2 Sep
Notification DateAug 21, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionSep 2, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization NTPC Limited
Education Qual CA/CS/ICWA, Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
