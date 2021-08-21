NTPC Recruitment 2021 for Medical Specialists & Assistant Officer Posts, 47 Vacancies Notified, Apply by 2 Sep

NTPC Recruitment 2021: NTPC Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Specialists & Assistant Officer for its projects/stations. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 2 September 2021. A total of 47 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of online application: 2 September 2021
NTPC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Medical Specialist - 27 Posts
- Assistant Specialist Officer -Finance - 20 Posts
NTPC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Medical Specialist
- General Medicine - for E4 level: minimum 1-year experience after MD/DNB.
- E3 level: Fresh MD/DNB qualified doctor.
Paediatrics:
- E4 Level: minimum 1 year of experience after MD/DNB.
- E3 Level: Fresh MD/DNB qualified doctor or MBBS with PG diploma in Child Health with minimum 2 years of experience/practice.
Assistant Specialist Officer -Finance - Qualified for CA or ICWA.
NTPC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Medical Specialist - 37 years
- Assistant Specialist Officer -Finance - 30 years
Download NTPC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for NTPC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 13 August to 2 September 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
