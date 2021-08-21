NTPC Recruitment 2021 for Medical Specialists & Assistant Officer Posts, 47 Vacancies Notified, Apply by 2 Sep

How to apply for NTPC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 13 August to 2 September 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age limit required for NTPC Recruitment 2021?

The candidates applying for Medical Specialist Post must have not attained the age of 37 years while for the post of Assistant Specialist Officer -Finance, the maximum age limit is 30 years.

What is the qualification required for NTPC Assistant Specialist Officer in Finance?

Qualified for CA or ICWA.

What is the last date of the online application for NTPC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 2 September 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited for NTPC Recruitment 2021?

A total of 47 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Medical Specialists & Assistant Officer for its projects/stations.