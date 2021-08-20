Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Senior/Junior Tech Assistant Posts| Walk-In

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021: Konkan Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Sr. Technical Assistant (Civil), Jr. Technical Assistant (Civil) for USBRL Project to be operated in the Jammu and Kashmir (U.T). Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 20 September 2021 onwards. The schedule of the interview is given below.

A total of 14 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 7 vacancies are for Senior Technical Assistant (Civil) and 7 are for Junior Technical Assistant Civil. This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding BE/B. Tech Degree in the concerned field. The candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, selection, experience and all other information about the recruitment.

The period of the contract will be initially for a period of two years, extendable on satisfactory performance and mutual consent and as per requirement.

Important Dates:

Sr. Technical Assistant (Civil) - 20 September 2021 to 22September 2021 reporting time @ 09:30 to 13.30 hrs

Jr. Technical Assistant (Civil) - 23 September 2021 to 25 September 2021 reporting time @ 09:30 hrs. to 13.30 hrs

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Sr.Technical Assistant (Civil) - 7 Posts

Jr. Technical Assistant (Civil) - 7 Posts

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Sr. Technical Assistant (Civil) - Degree BE/B. Tech (Civil) with not less than 60% marks from recognized University approved by AICTE.

Jr. Technical Assistant (Civil) - Full time Engineering Degree BE/B. Tech (Civil) with not less than 60% marks from recognized University approved by AICTE.

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 Salary

Sr.Technical Assistant (Civil) - ₹ 35,000/-pm

Jr. Technical Assistant (Civil) -₹ 30,000/-pm

Download Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021

Candidates should report directly for walk in interview along with one copy of the application, prepared in the prescribed format as given at the above link. Candidates should come for Walk-in-Interview along with Original certificates (age proof, qualification, experience, caste certificate etc.) and one set of attested copies of the same at USBRL Project Head Office, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., Satyam Complex, Marble Market, Extension-Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir (U.T). PIN 180011. No train/bus fare/ TA/DA shall be payable by the Corporation.