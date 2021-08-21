SBI SCO Recruitment 2021 for 69 Vacancies, Apply Online Now @sbi.co.in

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring Specialist Cadre Officers in various departments across India for the post of Deputy Manager, Relationship Manager, Product Manager, Assistant Manager & Circle Defence Banking Advisor against the ADVERTISEMENT No.CRPD/SCO/ CDBA/ 2021-22/11, ADVERTISEMENT No.CRPD/SCO/ 2021-22/12, ADVERTISEMENT No.CRPD/SCO/ENG/2021-22/13, ADVERTISEMENT No.CRPD/SCO/ 2021-22/14.

All Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode only. The last date of online application submission is 2 September 2021. The online application process was started on 13 August 2021. The candidates can refer to this notification to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date of online application submission: 2 September 2021

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Deputy Manager 10 Relationship Manager 06 Product Manager 02 Assistant Manager 50 Circle Defence Banking Advisor 01 Total 69

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Deputy Manager (Agri Spl)- MBA/ PGDM in Rural Management or MBA/PGDM in Agri-Business / Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Management/ Postgraduate in Agriculture as a full-time course from recognised Institute/ University.

Relationship Manager (OMP): B.E./ B. Tech along with MBA/PGDM or equivalent degree (as full-time course) with specialisation in Marketing The institute should be recognised/ approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE.

Product Manager (OMP): B.Tech/ B.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics & Communication along with MBA/ PGDM or equivalent degree (as full-time course). The institute should be recognised/ approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE Certification will add value: Certified Scrum Product owner (CSPO)/ Product Manager/ Product Owner.

Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil) - Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering with 60% or above marks.

Assistant Manager-Engineer(Electrical), JMGS-I: Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering with 60% or above marks.

Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication): MBA (Marketing)/ Full time PGDM or its equivalent with specialisation in Marketing from Institutions recognised / approved by Govt. bodies / AICTE /UGC with Minimum marks- 60%.

Circle Defence Banking Advisor: The applicant must be a retired Major General or Brigadier from Indian Army, or from comparable ranks from Indian Navy or Air Force.

How to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 2 September 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.