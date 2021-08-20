ICG Group C Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, Opportunity for 10th pass, Apply Now!

ICG Group C Recruitment 2021: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Enrolled Follower (Sweeper and Safaiwala) Group ‘C’. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 September 2021. This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding 10th pass qualification and willingly to be a part of the Indian Coast Guard. The notification has recently been released at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The candidates are advised to submit their applications as soon as possible to avoid last-minute rush on the official website. For the reference of candidates, we have provided eligibility, selection, experience and all other information that a candidate required at the time of registration.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 15 September 2021
ICG Group C Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Enrolled Follower (Sweeper and Safaiwala) Group ‘C’ - 1 Post
ICG Group C Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must be 10th passed or ITI or equivalent from Board of Education recognized by Central/State Government.
ICG Group C Recruitment 2021 Age Limit- 18 to 25 years
ICG Group C Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The recruitment process involves written test, skill test, physical fitness test and Medical Test.
ICG Group C Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - Rs. 21, 700.00-69,100.00 (Pay Level 3) and HRA, DA, TA, Medical Facilities and other applicable allowances as per central government rules.
Download ICG Group C Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF here
How to apply for ICG Group C Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit their applications along with the documents to the President (EF Recruitment Board), Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 3, Post Box No. 19, Panambur, New Mangalore - 575010 latest by 15 September 2021. The candidate must superscribe the name of the post on the top of the envelope.