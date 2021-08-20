ICG Group C Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, Opportunity for 10th pass, Apply Now!

How to apply for ICG Group C Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit their applications along with the documents to the President (EF Recruitment Board), Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 3, Post Box No. 19, Panambur, New Mangalore - 575010 latest by 15 September 2021. The candidate must super scribe the name of the post on the top of the envelope.

What is the selection criteria for ICG Group C Recruitment 2021?

The recruitment process involves written test, skill test, physical fitness test and Medical Test.

What is the age limit required for ICG Group C Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be between the age group of 18 to 25 years.

What is the qualification required for ICG Group C Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be 10th passed or ITI or equivalent from Board of Education recognized by Central/State Government.

What is the last date of the online application for ICG Group C Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 September 2021.