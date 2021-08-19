HPSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021 for 15 Vacancies, Application Form @hpsssb.hp.gov.in

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

HPSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur (HPSSC) or HPSSSB has released notification for the recruitment of Clerk under 20% quota of Limited Direct Recruitment from eligible regular Class-IV employees of government departments of Himachal Pradesh. Interested candidates can apply to the post on or before 25 September 2021 and for the candidates serving in Lahaul & Spiti, Kinnaur District, Pangi & Bharmour Sub-Divisions of Chamba District and Dodra Kwar Sub-Division of Shimla District of HP on or before 10th October 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 26 August 2021
  • Last date for submission of application: 25 September 2021
  • Last date of application form for Lahaul & Spiti, Kinnaur District, Pangi & Bharmour Sub-Divisions of Chamba District and Dodra Kwar Sub-Division of Shimla District of HP: 10 October 2021

HPSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Clerk - 15 Posts

HPSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: possessing 10+2 or its equivalent qualification having five (05) years regular service OR regular combined with continuous service rendered on daily wages or on contract basis, failing which by direct recruitment on a regular basis or by recruitment on contract basis.

Download HPSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

HPSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be based on written test and skill test.

How to apply for HPSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with fee w.e.f. 26th August 2021 to 25th September 2021 and for the candidates serving in Lahaul & Spiti, Kinnaur District, Pangi & Bharmour Sub-Divisions of Chamba District and Dodra Kwar Sub-Division of Shimla District of HP on or before 10th October 2021. The application forms received after these dates will be rejected and the Commission will not be responsible for any delay in receipt of application forms.

HPSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • General Category candidates: Rs. 360/-
  • Reserved Category -  Rs.120/-

