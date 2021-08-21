Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

OFDC Recruitment 2021 for Field Assistant Posts, 159 Vacancies Notified, Download @OFDC Job Notification @odishafdc.com

OFDC Field Assistant Recruitment Notification Released at odishafdc.com for 159 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Aug 21, 2021 12:44 IST
OFDC Recruitment 2021
OFDC Recruitment 2021

OFDC Recruitment 2021: Odisha Forest Development Corporation Limited (OFDC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Field Assistant on a contractual basis in different units of Odisha Forest Development Corporation Ltd. in the state of Odisha. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 24 August to 10 September 2021. Application other than online application mode shall not be accepted.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 159 vacancies of Field assistants through this recruitment process. The Merit List / Select list of candidates for the post of Field Assistant (Grade-3) qualified in physical standard, Physical /Endurance test shall be prepared in order of merit based on the marks secured by them in the Written Test only. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 24 August 2021
  • Last date for submission of application: 10 September 2021

 OFDC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Field Assistant, Grade-III  - 159 Posts

 OFDC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates applying for the post of Field Assistant (Grade-III) must have passed +2 Science (Intermediate of Science) from any recognised University/Board/Institution/Council.

OFDC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

OFDC Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 8, 390/-

OFDC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a competitive written examination followed by the Physical Endurance Test of Walking.

Download  OFDC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for OFDC Recruitment 2021 
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents through online mode from 24 August to 10 September 2021.

OFDC Recruitment 2021 Application Fee: The applicant shall pay an application fee of Rs.100/- (Rupees one hundred) only at the time of submission of application.

