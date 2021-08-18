CMRL Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Managerial Posts, Download Application Form @cmrl.in

CMRL Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at cmrl.in for 11 vacancies of DGM/JGM/AGM (Finance & Accounts), DGM (BIM), Manager. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

CMRL Recruitment 2021: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post for the post of DGM/JGM/AGM (Finance & Accounts), DGM (BIM), Manager (Lifts & Escalator/MEP/Power Systems & SCADA/Electrical Traction/Traction/Power System/Bills). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 10 September 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 10 September 2021

CMRL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

DGM/JGM/AGM (Finance & Accounts) - 2 Posts

DGM (BIM) - 2 Posts

Manager (Lifts & Escalator/MEP/Power Systems & SCADA/Electrical Traction) - 5 Posts

Deputy (Traction/Power System) - 1 Post

Assistant Manager (Bills) - 1 Post

CMRL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

DGM/JGM/AGM (Finance & Accounts) - A graduate from a reputed Institute / University, approved by AICTE / UGC and a qualified Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant with minimum of 13 - 17 years of post qualification experience.

DGM (BIM) -B.E / B.Tech (Civil / Electrical / Mechanical) graduate from a Govt. recognized University / Institute, approved by AICTE / UGC. Post graduation in Civil / Electrical / Mechanical discipline.

Manager (Lifts & Escalator/MEP/Power Systems & SCADA/Electrical Traction) - B.E / B.Tech graduate from a Govt. recognized University / Institute, approved by AICTE / UGC

Deputy (Traction/Power System) - B.E / B.Tech (Electrical & Electronics Engineering) graduate from a Govt. Recognized University.

Assistant Manager (Bills) - B.Com graduate with MBA (Finance) from a govt. recognized University / Institute, approved by AICTE / UGC.

CMRL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection methodology comprises a two-stage process, interview followed by medical examination. The selection process will judge the candidate on different facets like knowledge, skills, comprehension, attitude, aptitude and physical fitness.

How to apply for CMRL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Joint General Manager, Chennai Metro Rail Limited, CMRL Depot, Admin Building, Poonamalle High Road, Koyambedu, Chennai - 600107 latest by 10 September 2021.