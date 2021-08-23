Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 for 535 MO Posts, DHFW Punjab Recruitment Notification @health.punjab.gov.in

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021: Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (MO) in various specialities. The candidates holding an MBBS degree and post-graduation degree and registered with the Punjab Medical Council or with any other duly considered Medical Council in India are eligible to apply.

A total of 535 vacancies of Medical Officer Posts. The walk-in-interview is scheduled to be held on 11 September at Directorate Health and Family Welfare Punjab, Parivar Kalyan Bhawan, Sector 34 A, Chandigarh. The candidates are required to bring original documents with them. The candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 11 September 2021

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer (Specialist) - 535 Posts

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding MBBS degree and post graduation degree and registered with the Punjab Medical Council or with any other duly considered Medical Council in India are eligible to apply.

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - between 18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 11 September at Directorate Health and Family Welfare Punjab, Parivar Kalyan Bhawan, Sector 34 A, Chandigarh. The candidates are required to bring original documents with them. Candidates are required to download the online application form at www.health.punjab.gov.in on or before 6 September 2021 at 5 PM. The candidates can download the application form through the hyperlink given in the article.

Latest Government Jobs:

NTPC Recruitment 2021 for Medical Specialists & Assistant Officer Posts, 47 Vacancies Notified, Apply by 2 Sep