MDSU Ajmer Releases Semester Results For BA, BCom, BSc Courses, Download Link Here
The MDSU university has released the results for several semesters of BA, BSc, and BCom programmes. Students can now download their scorecard/marksheet on the official website msduexam.co.in.
Key Points
- MDSU released UG results for BA, BCom, BSc; check mdsuexam.org.
- June session program registration without late fee extended to July 20, 2026.
- Late registration with Rs. 100 fee is open from July 21 to July 24, 2026.
MDSU Result 2026: The Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU), Ajmer has released the result for several semesters of undergraduate, UG programmes including BA, BCom and Bsc. The university completed the evaluation process and released the respective marksheets. Students who had appeared for the semester examinations can now check and download their result on the official website mdsuexam.org and msduexam.co.in.
How To Download MDSU Ajmer Semester Results?
- Visit the official website msduexam.co.in.
- Select your year of study, programme, semester.
- Enter your roll number, mother’s or father’s name and click on “Search Result”.
- Your result as per the semester will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
MDSU BA, BSc, BCom Semester Result Download Link
Details Mentioned On The MDSU Marksheet/Scorecard
- Student’s name
- Roll number
- Course
- Semester
- Marks distribution
- College Name
MDSU University Re-evaluatian Process
Students not satisfied with their result can apply for the re-evaluation process on the official portal, which remains open for seven to 15 days, post announcement of results.
Registration Date Extended For Several June Session Programmes
The university extended the registration date for several courses . The registration without late fee will close on July 20, 2026 for regular and non-collegiate students of BA/BCom June programme for second, fourth and sixth semester. Those applying between July 21 and July 24 will be required to pay a late fee of Rs. 100. The extension in date registration also applies to regular and ex-students of B.Sc. (B.Sc., Natu.yogic.sc, B.Sc. IT) / BCA/ BBA programmes and those currently enrolled in B.Sc. Home Science, B.Sc. Food Science & Nutrition, BPES B.A. (Hons), Eco., Geog, Hist, Pol. Sci., B.Com (Hons) ABST, B.Sc. (Hons) Chem, Maths (Sem-II, IV for Hons.).
Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU) is a public university located in Rajasthan, India. Established in 1987, it offers numerous undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across diverse disciplines.
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