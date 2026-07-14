MDSU Ajmer Releases Semester Results For BA, BCom, BSc Courses, Download Link Here

Your result as per the semester will be displayed on the screen.

MDSU Result 2026: The Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU), Ajmer has released the result for several semesters of undergraduate, UG programmes including BA, BCom and Bsc. The university completed the evaluation process and released the respective marksheets. Students who had appeared for the semester examinations can now check and download their result on the official website mdsuexam.org and msduexam.co.in .

Student’s name

Roll number

Course

Semester

Marks distribution

College Name

MDSU University Re-evaluatian Process

Students not satisfied with their result can apply for the re-evaluation process on the official portal, which remains open for seven to 15 days, post announcement of results.

Registration Date Extended For Several June Session Programmes

The university extended the registration date for several courses . The registration without late fee will close on July 20, 2026 for regular and non-collegiate students of BA/BCom June programme for second, fourth and sixth semester. Those applying between July 21 and July 24 will be required to pay a late fee of Rs. 100. The extension in date registration also applies to regular and ex-students of B.Sc. (B.Sc., Natu.yogic.sc, B.Sc. IT) / BCA/ BBA programmes and those currently enrolled in B.Sc. Home Science, B.Sc. Food Science & Nutrition, BPES B.A. (Hons), Eco., Geog, Hist, Pol. Sci., B.Com (Hons) ABST, B.Sc. (Hons) Chem, Maths (Sem-II, IV for Hons.).