OSSC CGL Cutoff Marks 2026: Check the Category-Wise Qualifying Marks for Advt No. 5751/OSSC, Download PDF Here

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission, OSSC, has officially released the results of the shortlisted candidates for the next stage of the selection process, along with the category-wise cutoff marks for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination, CGLRE, 2025. The Main Written Exam was held on July 8, 2026, through the Computer-Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode. A total of 2431 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage, i.e., Certificate Verification (CV). Those candidates who appeared for the appeared for Paper-I (Language: Odia and English) and Paper-II (General Studies) can now check the official cut-off marks to check their selection status.

OSSC CGLRE 2026 Category-Wise Cutoff Marks PDF

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission, OSSC, has released the list of provisionally qualified candidates of the OSSC CGLRE 2025. The candidates can check their roll number and cut-off marks from the official PDF given below:-