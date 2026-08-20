OSSC CGL Cutoff Marks 2026: Check the Category-Wise Qualifying Marks for Advt No. 5751/OSSC, Download PDF Here
OSSC CGLRE 2025 cutoff marks and the list of qualified candidates have been released officially for the next stage of the selection process, i.e., Certificate Verification. Check the category-wise OSSC CGLRE 2025 cutoff marks here.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission, OSSC, has officially released the results of the shortlisted candidates for the next stage of the selection process, along with the category-wise cutoff marks for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination, CGLRE, 2025. The Main Written Exam was held on July 8, 2026, through the Computer-Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode. A total of 2431 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage, i.e., Certificate Verification (CV). Those candidates who appeared for the appeared for Paper-I (Language: Odia and English) and Paper-II (General Studies) can now check the official cut-off marks to check their selection status.
OSSC CGLRE 2026 Category-Wise Cutoff Marks PDF
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission, OSSC, has released the list of provisionally qualified candidates of the OSSC CGLRE 2025. The candidates can check their roll number and cut-off marks from the official PDF given below:-
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OSSC CGLRE 2025
OSSC CGLRE 2026 Category-Wise Cutoff Marks
The cut-off marks are the scores that are secured by the last selected candidates in each reservation and special category. Below is the complete category-wise breakdown of the final selection mark for the OSSC CGL 2025 Mains:-
|
Category
|
Cutoff Marks
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UR
|
156
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UR (W)
|
150.25
|
SEBC
|
153.75
|
SEBC (W)
|
146.75
|
SC
|
138
|
SC (W)
|
132.75
|
ST
|
125.25
|
ST (W)
|
120.25
|
Ex-SM
|
132.25
|
SP
|
99.75
|
SP (W)
|
99.75
The cutoff marks for the OSSC have also been released for the candidates belonging to the PwD category, which are as follows:-
|
Type of PwD
|
PwD
|
PwD (W)
|
Category-I
|
123.25
|
124
|
Category-II
|
98.5
|
-
|
Category-III
|
138
|
124
|
Category-IV
|
92.5
|
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What Are the Next Steps for Shortlisted Candidates and CVs Guidelines?
In the OSSC CGLRE 2026 exam, a total of 2431 candidates have been provisionally qualified for the document verification based on their performance across both papers. Candidates listed in the notification should start preparing their original academic documents, identity proofs, reservation certificates, and category-specific documents for verification.
- Shortlisted candidates should check their roll numbers directly from the official result PDF on the official website.
- Candidates should note that the roll number listed is strictly provisional and does not guarantee final appointment until the document verification and eligibility checks are completed.
- Candidates should keep the important documents ready, including the mark sheets, graduation marks sheets, caste and category certificates, and other important documents.
- The exact date, venue, and shift timings for the Certificate Verification will be published under the notification tab.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.