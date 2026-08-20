AP TET Response Sheet 2026
Focus

OSSC CGL Cutoff Marks 2026: Check the Category-Wise Qualifying Marks for Advt No. 5751/OSSC, Download PDF Here

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 11:44 IST

OSSC CGLRE 2025 cutoff marks and the list of qualified candidates have been released officially for the next stage of the selection process, i.e., Certificate Verification. Check the category-wise OSSC CGLRE 2025 cutoff marks here.

OSSC CGL Cutoff Marks 2026: Check the Category-Wise Qualifying Marks for Advt No. 5751/OSSC, Download PDF Here
OSSC CGL Cutoff Marks 2026: Check the Category-Wise Qualifying Marks for Advt No. 5751/OSSC, Download PDF Here

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission, OSSC, has officially released the results of the shortlisted candidates for the next stage of the selection process, along with the category-wise cutoff marks for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination, CGLRE, 2025. The Main Written Exam was held on July 8, 2026, through the Computer-Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode. A total of 2431 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage, i.e., Certificate Verification (CV). Those candidates who appeared for the appeared for Paper-I (Language: Odia and English) and Paper-II (General Studies) can now check the official cut-off marks to check their selection status.

OSSC CGLRE 2026 Category-Wise Cutoff Marks PDF

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission, OSSC, has released the list of provisionally qualified candidates of the OSSC CGLRE 2025. The candidates can  check their roll number and cut-off marks from the official PDF given below:-

OSSC CGLRE 2025

Cutoff PDF 

OSSC CGLRE 2026 Category-Wise Cutoff Marks

The cut-off marks are the scores that are secured by the last selected candidates in each reservation and special category. Below is the complete category-wise breakdown of the final selection mark for the OSSC CGL 2025 Mains:-

Category

Cutoff Marks 

UR

156

UR (W)

150.25

SEBC

153.75

SEBC (W)

146.75

SC

138

SC (W)

132.75

ST

125.25

ST (W)

120.25

Ex-SM

132.25

SP

99.75

SP (W)

99.75

The cutoff marks for the OSSC have also been released for the candidates belonging to the PwD category, which are as follows:-

Type of PwD

PwD

PwD (W)

Category-I

123.25

124

Category-II

98.5

-

Category-III

138

124

Category-IV

92.5

-

What Are the Next Steps for Shortlisted Candidates and CVs Guidelines?

In the OSSC CGLRE 2026 exam, a total of 2431 candidates have been provisionally qualified for the document verification based on their performance across both papers. Candidates listed in the notification should start preparing their original academic documents, identity proofs, reservation certificates, and category-specific documents for verification.

  • Shortlisted candidates should check their roll numbers directly from the official result PDF on the official website.
  • Candidates should note that the roll number listed is strictly provisional and does not guarantee final appointment until the document verification and eligibility checks are completed. 
  • Candidates should keep the important documents ready, including the mark sheets, graduation marks sheets, caste and category certificates, and other important documents.
  • The exact date, venue, and shift timings for the Certificate Verification will be published under the notification tab.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 20, 2026, 11:44 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News