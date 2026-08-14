OSSC CHSL Exam Date 2026 Out at ossc.gov.in, Download Group B & C Posts Admit Card Update and More Details
The OSSC has officially released the CHSL Exam Date 2026. The test will be held in CBRE mode. Candidates can now check the schedule and download the exam notice PDF from the official website. The admit card is expected to be released 1 week before the exam. Check out this complete article for detailed information.
Key Points
- The OSSC CHSL Prelims exam is scheduled for September 24, 2026 (Thursday).
- The recruitment drive aims to fill 124 vacancies for various Group B and C posts.
- Admit cards will be released approximately one week before the September 24, 2026 exam.
OSSC CHSL Exam Date 2026: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has officially announced the examination timetable for the Odisha Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2025. According to the schedule released the Preliminary exam is set to be conducted on September 24, 2026 (Thursday). The test will be held in CBRE mode. Candidates who have applied for various Group B and C posts can now check the exam dates through the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in. The recruitment drive intends to fill 124 vacancies across multiple posts such as Amin, Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant, Junior Forensic Attendant. The OSSC exam is conducted for the 10+2 Level posts. The detailed programme will be released shortly.
OSSC CHSL Prelims Exam Date 2026
The OSSC will be organizing the CBRE exam for Group B and C posts on September 24, 2026. The admit card is likely to be released 1 week before the commencement of the examination. The notification was issued under the advertisement number IIE-44/2025/5916/OSSC. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website at ossc.gov.in.
OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The OSSC will fill 124 vacancies for various posts. Eligible and Interested candidates can check the highlights of the OSSC Recruitment 2026 in the table below-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Odisha Staff Selection Commission
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Post Name
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Amin, Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant, Junior Forensic Attendant
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Advertisement No.
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IIE-44/2025/5916/OSSC
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Total Vacancies
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124
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Exam Date
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September 24, 2026 (Thursday)
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Admit Card Release Date
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1 week before the exam
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Official Website
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ossc.gov.in
OSSC CHSL Exam Date 2026 Check Notice
The candidates who are set to appear for the OSSC CHSL recruitment 2026 can now check the exam date and schedule below.
Steps to Check OSSC CHSL Prelims Exam Date 2026
Candidates can follow the steps listed below to download and check the examination schedule-
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Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.
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On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Notice regarding conduct of the Preliminary Examination for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts/Services-2025”
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The exam timetable notice pdf will appear on your device.
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Download and save for future references.
OSSC CHSL Admit Card Release Date 2026
The OSSC CHSL Prelims exam Admit Card is likely to be released 1 week before the commencement of the exam. Candidates who will participate in the upcoming exam can check the exam schedule which is published on the website of OSSC. Candidates must remember that they can download their hall tickets only from the official website.
Aspirants are advised to regularly visit the official OSSC website for detailed information and updates related to the OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2026.
Also Read- OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026 Released
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.