OSSC CHSL Exam Date 2026 Out at ossc.gov.in, Download Group B & C Posts Admit Card Update and More Details

OSSC CHSL Exam Date 2026: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has officially announced the examination timetable for the Odisha Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2025. According to the schedule released the Preliminary exam is set to be conducted on September 24, 2026 (Thursday). The test will be held in CBRE mode. Candidates who have applied for various Group B and C posts can now check the exam dates through the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in. The recruitment drive intends to fill 124 vacancies across multiple posts such as Amin, Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant, Junior Forensic Attendant. The OSSC exam is conducted for the 10+2 Level posts. The detailed programme will be released shortly.

OSSC CHSL Prelims Exam Date 2026

The OSSC will be organizing the CBRE exam for Group B and C posts on September 24, 2026. The admit card is likely to be released 1 week before the commencement of the examination. The notification was issued under the advertisement number IIE-44/2025/5916/OSSC. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website at ossc.gov.in.