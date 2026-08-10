OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026 Released: Check Physical Test Shortlist PDF at osssc.gov.in

Key Points Result declared on August 10, 2026, for Combined Recruitment Exam-2025 (II).

Results cover Forester, Forest Guard, and Excise Constable positions.

Shortlisted candidates proceed to Physical Test; exam held April 16-May 5, 2026.

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has officially published the OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026 today August 10, 2026. The results have been declared for the posts of Forester, Forest Guard & Excise Constable under Combined Recruitment Examination-2025 (II). The Commission has published the list of candidates who have been provisionally selected to appear for the physical test. Candidates who have participated in the recruitment process can check their roll numbers in the result PDF available on the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in. This recruitment aims to fill 1518 Forest Guard Vacancies. OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026 PDF Download Candidates can download the OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026 PDF from the official portal. The document contains the roll numbers of candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted to appear in the Physical Test for the posts of Forest Guard, Forester and Excise Constable. The list has been provided district wise and it contains the roll number of the shortlisted candidates. Check the direct link to download the OSSSC Result 2026 in the table below.

OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026 Download PDF OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026 Key Highlights The OSSSC conducted the computer based exam for the Forest Guard, Forester and Excise Constable posts from April 16 to May 5, 2026. The answer key was released on May 13, 2026 with revised answer key on May 25, 2026. Candidates can check important details in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Authority Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC ) Posts Forester, Forest Guard & Excise Constable Forest Guard Vacancies 896 Forester Vacancies 47 Excise Constable Vacancies 575 Recruitment Exam Combined Recruitment Examination-2025 (II) Result Release Date August 10, 2026 Exam Date April 16 to May 5, 2026. Next Stage Physical Standard Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test Official Website osssc.gov.im

Steps to Check OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026 Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026: Visit the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in.

The homepage will open there and you will find a link stating “ Publication of Provisional Screening List for Physical Test for the posts of Forester, Forest Guard & Excise Constable under Combined Recruitment Examination-2025 (II) .”

The result PDF will appear on the screen along with roll number of shortlisted candidates

Use the Ctrl+F option to search for your roll number.

Save the result PDF for future reference. Details Mentioned on OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026 The following details are mentioned in the OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026 PDF Name of the examination: Combined Recruitment Examination-2025 (II)

Posts covered: Forester, Forest Guard and Excise Constable

Result type: Provisional screening list

Purpose of the list: To shortlist candidates for the Physical Test.

Candidate details: Roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted candidates

District Wise list: Candidates roll numbers are listed under their respective districts

Next stage: Physical Test for eligible candidates

Official authority: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)

OSSSC Forest Guard Physical Test 2026 Candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted in the OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026 will be called for the Physical Standard Measurement (PSM) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The Physical Test is an important part of the selection process and candidates must meet the physical standards in order to qualify for the further stage of recruitment process OSSSC Forest Guard Physical Standard Measurement (PSM) The Physical Standard Measurement measures candidate height and chest measurements as per their categories. As per the OSSSC recruitment criteria for Forester and Forest Guard posts, the prescribed minimum physical standards include Candidate Category Minimum Height Minimum Chest Male – UR/SEBC/SC 168 cm 81 cm unexpanded, with expansion up to 5 cm Male – ST 158 cm 81 cm unexpanded, with expansion up to 5 cm Female – All categories 153 cm Not applicable

OSSSC Forest Guard Physical Efficiency Test (PET) After the Physical Standard Measurement candidates who qualify will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test. The PET is conducted to check physical fitness and endurance of those shortlisted for the Forest Guard and Forester posts. Check the PET standards below. Gender Goal To be Achieved For Male A walking test covering 25 km in 4 hours. For Female A walking test covering 16 km in 4 hours What Next After OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026? Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026 should now prepare for the Physical Tests. The Commission will announce the Physical Test schedule and other instructions on its official website. Details related to the physical test date, admit card and venue details will be announced shortly. Being included in this provisional shortlist does not mean final selection for this you have to qualify the Physical Test and fulfil the recruitment conditions.