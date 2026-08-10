OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026 Released: Check Physical Test Shortlist PDF at osssc.gov.in
The OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026 was released today August 10, 2026. Candidates shortlisted for the Physical Test can now check their roll numbers in the provisional screening list PDF available on the official OSSSC website. Check key details here.
Key Points
- Result declared on August 10, 2026, for Combined Recruitment Exam-2025 (II).
- Results cover Forester, Forest Guard, and Excise Constable positions.
- Shortlisted candidates proceed to Physical Test; exam held April 16-May 5, 2026.
The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has officially published the OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026 today August 10, 2026. The results have been declared for the posts of Forester, Forest Guard & Excise Constable under Combined Recruitment Examination-2025 (II). The Commission has published the list of candidates who have been provisionally selected to appear for the physical test. Candidates who have participated in the recruitment process can check their roll numbers in the result PDF available on the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in. This recruitment aims to fill 1518 Forest Guard Vacancies.
OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026 PDF Download
Candidates can download the OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026 PDF from the official portal. The document contains the roll numbers of candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted to appear in the Physical Test for the posts of Forest Guard, Forester and Excise Constable. The list has been provided district wise and it contains the roll number of the shortlisted candidates. Check the direct link to download the OSSSC Result 2026 in the table below.
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OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026
OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026 Key Highlights
The OSSSC conducted the computer based exam for the Forest Guard, Forester and Excise Constable posts from April 16 to May 5, 2026. The answer key was released on May 13, 2026 with revised answer key on May 25, 2026. Candidates can check important details in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC )
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Posts
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Forester, Forest Guard & Excise Constable
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Forest Guard Vacancies
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896
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Forester Vacancies
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47
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Excise Constable Vacancies
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575
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Recruitment Exam
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Combined Recruitment Examination-2025 (II)
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Result Release Date
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August 10, 2026
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Exam Date
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April 16 to May 5, 2026.
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Next Stage
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Physical Standard Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test
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Official Website
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osssc.gov.im
Steps to Check OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026:
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Visit the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in.
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The homepage will open there and you will find a link stating “Publication of Provisional Screening List for Physical Test for the posts of Forester, Forest Guard & Excise Constable under Combined Recruitment Examination-2025 (II).”
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The result PDF will appear on the screen along with roll number of shortlisted candidates
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Use the Ctrl+F option to search for your roll number.
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Save the result PDF for future reference.
Details Mentioned on OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026
The following details are mentioned in the OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026 PDF
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Name of the examination: Combined Recruitment Examination-2025 (II)
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Posts covered: Forester, Forest Guard and Excise Constable
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Result type: Provisional screening list
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Purpose of the list: To shortlist candidates for the Physical Test.
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Candidate details: Roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted candidates
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District Wise list: Candidates roll numbers are listed under their respective districts
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Next stage: Physical Test for eligible candidates
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Official authority: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)
OSSSC Forest Guard Physical Test 2026
Candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted in the OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026 will be called for the Physical Standard Measurement (PSM) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The Physical Test is an important part of the selection process and candidates must meet the physical standards in order to qualify for the further stage of recruitment process
OSSSC Forest Guard Physical Standard Measurement (PSM)
The Physical Standard Measurement measures candidate height and chest measurements as per their categories. As per the OSSSC recruitment criteria for Forester and Forest Guard posts, the prescribed minimum physical standards include
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Candidate Category
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Minimum Height
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Minimum Chest
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Male – UR/SEBC/SC
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168 cm
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81 cm unexpanded, with expansion up to 5 cm
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Male – ST
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158 cm
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81 cm unexpanded, with expansion up to 5 cm
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Female – All categories
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153 cm
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Not applicable
OSSSC Forest Guard Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
After the Physical Standard Measurement candidates who qualify will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test. The PET is conducted to check physical fitness and endurance of those shortlisted for the Forest Guard and Forester posts. Check the PET standards below.
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Gender
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Goal To be Achieved
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For Male
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A walking test covering 25 km in 4 hours.
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For Female
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A walking test covering 16 km in 4 hours
What Next After OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026?
Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the OSSSC Forest Guard Result 2026 should now prepare for the Physical Tests. The Commission will announce the Physical Test schedule and other instructions on its official website. Details related to the physical test date, admit card and venue details will be announced shortly. Being included in this provisional shortlist does not mean final selection for this you have to qualify the Physical Test and fulfil the recruitment conditions.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.