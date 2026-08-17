Patna Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks
Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) has a 150 MBBS seat intake, with 15% filled via All India Quota (MCC) and 85% via the Bihar State Quota (BCECEB). Admission ranks vary by category and quota. Candidates can check the expected 2026 opening and closing ranks derived from historical data
Patna Medical College Cutoff 2026: MBBS admissions in Bihar are underway. For candidates who have scored high in the state, Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) is the top choice. PMCH has a total of 150 seats, out of which 15% of the seats are filled through the All India Quota, counselling for which is handled by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), whereas 85% of the seats are filled through the Bihar State Quota and are allotted through the BCECEB UGMAC.
For the candidates who are filling their choices through BCECEB UGMAC, they must have a rank between 3140 - 3834 whereas candidates filling choices through MCC must have a rank between 1991 - 2284. Here, in the article below, we have provided the expected opening and closing ranks after analysing the previous year's data.
Also Check,
Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College Cutoff 2026
Patna Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank
To help aspirants with their chances of admission, analysing previous years' opening and closing ranks is essential. The opening rank is the score of the first student admitted in a given category, while the closing rank marks the final cutoff beyond which seats were filled. Candidates can check the table below for category-wise expected opening and closing rank ranges for Patna Medical College, which are prepared after analysing the previous year's ranks.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1991 - 2284
|
3366 - 3701
|
EWS
|
2444 - 2865
|
4917 - 5254
|
OBC
|
3042 - 3775
|
4408 - 4782
|
SC
|
16914 - 26807
|
38337 - 41551
|
ST
|
21243 - 59865
|
74157 - 80657
Patna Medical College Cutoff 2025: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank
Candidates can check the table below for category-wise opening and closing rank of 2025
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
2510
|
3701
|
EWS
|
3195
|
5254
|
OBC
|
3735
|
4258
|
SC
|
31752
|
41551
|
ST
|
71019
|
71068
Patna Medical College Cutoff 2024: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank
Candidates can check the table below for category-wise opening and closing rank of 2024
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
2102
|
3273
|
OBC
|
2444
|
4575
|
EWS
|
4329
|
4410
|
SC
|
16914
|
34211
|
ST
|
67022
|
80657
Patna Medical College Cutoff 2023: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank
Candidates can check the table below for category-wise opening and closing rank of 2023
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1991
|
2670
|
OBC
|
2669
|
4589
|
EWS
|
3042
|
4782
|
SC
|
29282
|
36493
|
ST
|
21243
|
72130
Key Factors Influencing the PMCH Cutoff 2026
The NEET UG cutoff for PMCH Patna is not fixed, and it varies based on various factors, the difficulty level of the exam, the category of candidates, etc. Candidates can check the various other factors listed below
- Total Number of Applicants
- Difficulty level of NEET Exam
- Seat Matrix
- Category of Candidate
- Choices filled by Candidates
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