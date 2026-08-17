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Patna Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 10:36 IST

Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) has a 150 MBBS seat intake, with 15% filled via All India Quota (MCC) and 85% via the Bihar State Quota (BCECEB). Admission ranks vary by category and quota. Candidates can check the expected 2026 opening and closing ranks derived from historical data

Patna Medical College Cutoff 2026
Patna Medical College Cutoff 2026

Patna Medical College Cutoff 2026: MBBS admissions in Bihar are underway. For candidates who have scored high in the state, Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) is the top choice. PMCH has a total of 150 seats, out of which 15% of the seats are filled through the All India Quota, counselling for which is handled by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), whereas 85% of the seats are filled through the Bihar State Quota and are allotted through the BCECEB UGMAC.
For the candidates who are filling their choices through BCECEB UGMAC, they must have a rank between 3140 - 3834 whereas candidates filling choices through MCC must have a rank between 1991 - 2284. Here, in the article below, we have provided the expected opening and closing ranks after analysing the previous year's data.

Also Check,

Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College Cutoff 2026

Patna Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank

To help aspirants with their chances of admission, analysing previous years' opening and closing ranks is essential. The opening rank is the score of the first student admitted in a given category, while the closing rank marks the final cutoff beyond which seats were filled. Candidates can check the table below for category-wise expected opening and closing rank ranges for Patna Medical College, which are prepared after analysing the previous year's ranks.

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1991 - 2284

3366 - 3701

EWS

2444 - 2865

4917 - 5254

OBC

3042 - 3775

4408 - 4782

SC

16914 - 26807

38337 - 41551

ST

21243 - 59865

74157 - 80657

Patna Medical College Cutoff 2025: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates can check the table below for category-wise opening and closing rank of 2025

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

2510

3701

EWS

3195

5254

OBC

3735

4258

SC

31752

41551

ST

71019

71068

Patna Medical College Cutoff 2024: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates can check the table below for category-wise opening and closing rank of 2024

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

2102

3273

OBC

2444

4575

EWS

4329

4410

SC

16914

34211

ST

67022

80657

Patna Medical College Cutoff 2023: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates can check the table below for category-wise opening and closing rank of 2023

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1991

2670

OBC

2669

4589

EWS

3042

4782

SC

29282

36493

ST

21243

72130

Key Factors Influencing the PMCH Cutoff 2026

The NEET UG cutoff for PMCH Patna is not fixed, and it varies based on various factors, the difficulty level of the exam, the category of candidates, etc. Candidates can check the various other factors listed below

  • Total Number of Applicants
  • Difficulty level of NEET Exam
  • Seat Matrix
  • Category of Candidate
  • Choices filled by Candidates

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Aug 17, 2026, 10:36 IST

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