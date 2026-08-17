Patna Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks

Patna Medical College Cutoff 2026: MBBS admissions in Bihar are underway. For candidates who have scored high in the state, Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) is the top choice. PMCH has a total of 150 seats, out of which 15% of the seats are filled through the All India Quota, counselling for which is handled by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), whereas 85% of the seats are filled through the Bihar State Quota and are allotted through the BCECEB UGMAC.

For the candidates who are filling their choices through BCECEB UGMAC, they must have a rank between 3140 - 3834 whereas candidates filling choices through MCC must have a rank between 1991 - 2284. Here, in the article below, we have provided the expected opening and closing ranks after analysing the previous year's data. Also Check,

Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College Cutoff 2026 Patna Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank To help aspirants with their chances of admission, analysing previous years' opening and closing ranks is essential. The opening rank is the score of the first student admitted in a given category, while the closing rank marks the final cutoff beyond which seats were filled. Candidates can check the table below for category-wise expected opening and closing rank ranges for Patna Medical College, which are prepared after analysing the previous year's ranks. Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 1991 - 2284 3366 - 3701 EWS 2444 - 2865 4917 - 5254 OBC 3042 - 3775 4408 - 4782 SC 16914 - 26807 38337 - 41551 ST 21243 - 59865 74157 - 80657

Patna Medical College Cutoff 2025: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank Candidates can check the table below for category-wise opening and closing rank of 2025 Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 2510 3701 EWS 3195 5254 OBC 3735 4258 SC 31752 41551 ST 71019 71068 Patna Medical College Cutoff 2024: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank Candidates can check the table below for category-wise opening and closing rank of 2024 Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 2102 3273 OBC 2444 4575 EWS 4329 4410 SC 16914 34211 ST 67022 80657 Patna Medical College Cutoff 2023: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank Candidates can check the table below for category-wise opening and closing rank of 2023