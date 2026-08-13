Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU, Aligarh Cutoff 2026: Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh, established in 1962 and a constituent college of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). As per the latest updates from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the MCC NEET UG 2026 Round 1 counselling is underway. Eligible candidates can complete their Round 1 choice filling between August 7 and August 13, 2026, and the MCC Provisional Seat Allotment Result will be released as per the official schedule. Continue reading the article below for the detailed analysis of official previous-year seat allotment data (MCC NEET UG 1st Round Provisional Result).

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates can check the expected category-wise opening and closing rank for Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU Cutoff 2026