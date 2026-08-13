Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh, a constituent of AMU, is currently managing MCC NEET UG 2026 Round 1 counselling, with choice filling ending August 13, 2026. Continue reading the article for category-wise opening and closing ranks for Open, AMU, and NRI quotas for the years 2023 through 2026.
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU, Aligarh Cutoff 2026: Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh, established in 1962 and a constituent college of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). As per the latest updates from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the MCC NEET UG 2026 Round 1 counselling is underway. Eligible candidates can complete their Round 1 choice filling between August 7 and August 13, 2026, and the MCC Provisional Seat Allotment Result will be released as per the official schedule. Continue reading the article below for the detailed analysis of official previous-year seat allotment data (MCC NEET UG 1st Round Provisional Result).
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank
Candidates can check the expected category-wise opening and closing rank for Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU Cutoff 2026
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General
|
155 - 721
|
12806 - 18554
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
1080 - 1454
|
12411 - 18093
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1357 - 1472
|
11703 - 16645
|
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota
|
General
|
2457 - 3420
|
16266 - 18554
|
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota
|
OBC
|
3232 - 3702
|
15449 - 17559
|
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota
|
EWS
|
4110 - 3926
|
12596 - 16645
|
Non-Resident Indian (AMU) Quota
|
General
|
21007 - 51194
|
133410 - 41459
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU Cutoff 2025: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank
Candidates can check the table for previous year's category-wise opening and closing rank for Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU Cutoff 2025
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General
|
779
|
18554
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
1730
|
18093
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1510
|
16645
|
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota
|
General
|
4135
|
18554
|
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota
|
OBC
|
4040
|
17559
|
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota
|
EWS
|
5387
|
16645
|
Non-Resident Indian (AMU) Quota
|
General
|
89784
|
241946
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU Cutoff 2024: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank
Candidates can check the table for previous year's category-wise opening and closing rank for Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU Cutoff 2024
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General
|
1003
|
3131
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
1245
|
3069
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1357
|
2725
|
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota
|
General
|
2872
|
14663
|
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota
|
OBC
|
3232
|
14087
|
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota
|
EWS
|
4110
|
14247
|
Non-Resident Indian (AMU) Quota
|
General
|
21007
|
41459
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU Cutoff 2023: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank
Candidates can check the table for previous year's category-wise opening and closing rank for Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU Cutoff 2023
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General
|
155
|
12951
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
1080
|
12219
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1550
|
12815
|
MBBS
|
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota
|
General
|
2457
|
12951
|
MBBS
|
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota
|
OBC
|
3562
|
12219
|
MBBS
|
Non-Resident Indian (AMU) Quota
|
General
|
19654
|
46148
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