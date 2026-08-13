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Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 18:33 IST

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh, a constituent of AMU, is currently managing MCC NEET UG 2026 Round 1 counselling, with choice filling ending August 13, 2026. Continue reading the article for category-wise opening and closing ranks for Open, AMU, and NRI quotas for the years 2023 through 2026.

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Cutoff 2026
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Cutoff 2026

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU, Aligarh Cutoff 2026: Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh, established in 1962 and a constituent college of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). As per the latest updates from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the MCC NEET UG 2026 Round 1 counselling is underway. Eligible candidates can complete their Round 1 choice filling between August 7 and August 13, 2026, and the MCC Provisional Seat Allotment Result will be released as per the official schedule. Continue reading the article below for the detailed analysis of official previous-year seat allotment data (MCC NEET UG 1st Round Provisional Result).

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates can check the expected category-wise opening and closing rank for Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU Cutoff 2026

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Open Seat Quota

General

155 - 721

12806 - 18554

Open Seat Quota

OBC

1080 - 1454

12411 - 18093

Open Seat Quota

EWS

1357 - 1472

11703 - 16645

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota

General

2457 - 3420

16266 - 18554

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota

OBC

3232 - 3702

15449 - 17559

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota

EWS

4110 - 3926

12596 - 16645

Non-Resident Indian (AMU) Quota

General

21007 - 51194

133410 - 41459

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU Cutoff 2025: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates can check the table for previous year's category-wise opening and closing rank for Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU Cutoff 2025

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Open Seat Quota

General

779

18554

Open Seat Quota

OBC

1730

18093

Open Seat Quota

EWS

1510

16645

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota

General

4135

18554

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota

OBC

4040

17559

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota

EWS

5387

16645

Non-Resident Indian (AMU) Quota

General

89784

241946

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU Cutoff 2024: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates can check the table for previous year's category-wise opening and closing rank for Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU Cutoff 2024

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Open Seat Quota

General

1003

3131

Open Seat Quota

OBC

1245

3069

Open Seat Quota

EWS

1357

2725

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota

General

2872

14663

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota

OBC

3232

14087

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota

EWS

4110

14247

Non-Resident Indian (AMU) Quota

General

21007

41459

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU Cutoff 2023: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates can check the table for previous year's category-wise opening and closing rank for Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU Cutoff 2023

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

General

155

12951

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

OBC

1080

12219

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

EWS

1550

12815

MBBS

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota

General

2457

12951

MBBS

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Quota

OBC

3562

12219

MBBS

Non-Resident Indian (AMU) Quota

General

19654

46148

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Aug 13, 2026, 18:33 IST

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