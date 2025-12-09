CG Police Result 2025 OUT
Formula of the Day: Profit Formula with Examples

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 9, 2025, 17:56 IST

Profit formula is often asked in competitive exams and is equally useful in everyday life. Whether you are a government job aspirant, a student, a shopping enthusiast, or working in sales, knowing the profit formula is essential. Learn how to calculate profit in maths for exams and daily use.

Profit Formula: Doing business is no easy task. From negotiating the right price to selling a product at the best possible value, every step is aimed at maximizing profit. Whether you are a seller or working in a corporate sales team, understanding the profit formula is essential. Many of us may have hated mathematics in school, but knowing how to calculate profit and loss is a fundamental skill in the real world.

The profit formula offers a simple way to determine how much you earn from a particular transaction. In this article, you will be introduced to the basics of calculating profit and the concept behind making successful sales.

Profit Formula

Profile formula is a method to calculate the amount of profit made per sale. In simple language, it is a formula used to know how much profit has been made by selling or buying a particular product. The selling price should always be greater than the buying price to make a reasonable profit. Here, we will explain the Profit Formula and its percentage in detail to help you estimate the profit or loss you can make from a particular deal.

What is Profit Formula?

The profile formula is as follows:

Profit = Selling Price (S.P.) - Cost Price (C.P.)

Profit Formula (1)

Where, 

  • The cost price of the product is the price at which it was bought by the shopkeeper from the vendor.

  • The selling price of the product is the price at which the shopkeeper sold it.

Profit Formula Examples

Example 1: A seller buys a mobile cover for Rs 80 and sells it for Rs 100. What is the profit?

Solution:

Profit = Selling Price − Cost Price

= 100 − 80

= Rs 20

Example 2: A vendor buys cookies for Rs 300 and sells them for Rs 360. How much profit does he make?

Profit Formula Example

Solution:

Profit = 360 − 300

= Rs 60

What is Profit Percentage Formula?

It is a method to calculate the amount of profit in a percentage. The formula is:

Profit Percentage: (Profit/Cost Price) × 100

Profit Perecent Formula

Examples Using Profit Percentage Formula

Example 1: A shopkeeper earns 20% profit by selling an item for ₹240. Find its cost price.

Solution:

Selling Price (SP) = Rs 240

Profit % = 20%

Formula of Profit Percentage: Profit % = (Profit / Cost Price) × 100

Let the Cost Price (CP) be x.

Profit = SP − CP = 240 − x

So,

20 = [(240 − x) / x] × 100

20/100 = (240 − x) / x

1/5 = (240 − x) / x

Cross-multiply:

x = 5(240 − x)

x = 1200 − 5x

x + 5x = 1200

6x = 1200

x = Rs 200

Hence, the cost price is Rs 200

Example 2: A man bought a book for 100 rupees and sold it for 120 rupees. What is his profit percentage?

Solution:

Profit = Selling Price - Cost Price

= 120 - 100 = 20 

Profit percentage = (Profit / Cost Price) × 100

= (20/100) × 100 = 20%

The Profit Percentage is 20%

Example 3: A shopkeeper buys a dress for Rs 400 and sells it for Rs 480. Find the profit percentage.

Solution:

Profit = SP − CP

= 480 − 400

Profit = Rs 80

Profit % = (Profit / CP) × 100

= (80 / 400) × 100

= 20%

Meenu Solanki
Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

