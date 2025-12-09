Profit Formula: Doing business is no easy task. From negotiating the right price to selling a product at the best possible value, every step is aimed at maximizing profit. Whether you are a seller or working in a corporate sales team, understanding the profit formula is essential. Many of us may have hated mathematics in school, but knowing how to calculate profit and loss is a fundamental skill in the real world.
The profit formula offers a simple way to determine how much you earn from a particular transaction. In this article, you will be introduced to the basics of calculating profit and the concept behind making successful sales.
Profit Formula
Profile formula is a method to calculate the amount of profit made per sale. In simple language, it is a formula used to know how much profit has been made by selling or buying a particular product. The selling price should always be greater than the buying price to make a reasonable profit. Here, we will explain the Profit Formula and its percentage in detail to help you estimate the profit or loss you can make from a particular deal.
What is Profit Formula?
The profile formula is as follows:
Profit = Selling Price (S.P.) - Cost Price (C.P.)
Where,
-
The cost price of the product is the price at which it was bought by the shopkeeper from the vendor.
-
The selling price of the product is the price at which the shopkeeper sold it.
Profit Formula Examples
Example 1: A seller buys a mobile cover for Rs 80 and sells it for Rs 100. What is the profit?
Solution:
Profit = Selling Price − Cost Price
= 100 − 80
= Rs 20
Example 2: A vendor buys cookies for Rs 300 and sells them for Rs 360. How much profit does he make?
Solution:
Profit = 360 − 300
= Rs 60
What is Profit Percentage Formula?
It is a method to calculate the amount of profit in a percentage. The formula is:
Profit Percentage: (Profit/Cost Price) × 100
Examples Using Profit Percentage Formula
Example 1: A shopkeeper earns 20% profit by selling an item for ₹240. Find its cost price.
Solution:
Selling Price (SP) = Rs 240
Profit % = 20%
Formula of Profit Percentage: Profit % = (Profit / Cost Price) × 100
Let the Cost Price (CP) be x.
Profit = SP − CP = 240 − x
So,
20 = [(240 − x) / x] × 100
20/100 = (240 − x) / x
1/5 = (240 − x) / x
Cross-multiply:
x = 5(240 − x)
x = 1200 − 5x
x + 5x = 1200
6x = 1200
x = Rs 200
Hence, the cost price is Rs 200
Example 2: A man bought a book for 100 rupees and sold it for 120 rupees. What is his profit percentage?
Solution:
Profit = Selling Price - Cost Price
= 120 - 100 = 20
Profit percentage = (Profit / Cost Price) × 100
= (20/100) × 100 = 20%
The Profit Percentage is 20%
Example 3: A shopkeeper buys a dress for Rs 400 and sells it for Rs 480. Find the profit percentage.
Solution:
Profit = SP − CP
= 480 − 400
Profit = Rs 80
Profit % = (Profit / CP) × 100
= (80 / 400) × 100
= 20%
