RRB Section Controller Salary 2026: Check Basic Pay, In-hand Salary, Allowances & Other Benefits

RRB Section Controller Salary 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released a recruitment notification for a total of 119 Section Controller posts. Selected candidates will get a basic pay of Rs 35,400 per month under Pay Level 6 of the 7th Pay Commission. The salary comes with many allowances, which makes the total pay more attractive. Along with a fixed monthly salary, candidates will get job security, medical benefits, and other perks. Check the details about the RRB Section Controller salary structure, allowance, and job profile in this article. RRB Section Controller Salary Structure 2026 The RRB Section Controller post comes under Pay Level 6 of the 7th Pay Commission. Selected candidates get a basic pay of Rs 35,400, with an approximate In-hand salary range from Rs 55,000 to Rs 60,000, along with various allowances.

Particulars Amount Basic Pay Rs 35,400 to Rs 44,900 Gross Salary Around Rs 60,000 Annual Salary Rs 7.5 Lakhs to Rs 10 Lakhs The basic pay depends on the pay level and increases with experience and promotions. RRB Section Controller Salary 2026 The RRB Section Controller salary comes under Pay level 6 of the 7th Pay Commission. Selected candidates get a basic pay of Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 44,900 per month. Along with basic pay, candidates receive allowances like House rent allowance and dearness allowance, which raise the gross salary to around Rs 60,000 per month. Every year, the total salary will be around Rs 7.5 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs. RRB Section Controller Allowances Along with basic pay, selected candidates get several allowances that make the job more attractive. Check the list of allowances given below:

House Rent Allowance

Dearness Allowance

City Compensatory Allowance

Railway Duty Pass

Transport Allowance

Medical Facilities

Educational Allowance

Other Special Allowance These allowances depend on the city where the candidate is posted, along with government rules that apply from time to time. RRB Section Controller Job Profile The main duty of the Section Controller is to ensure trains run safely and on time while following the strict safety rules of Indian Railways. They manage the entry, exit, and movement of trains across sections and keep track of train timings. They stay in contact with station masters, train drivers, signal operators, and other railway staff for smooth operations. They also prepare train schedules and make real-time changes during delays or disruptions. During bad weather, emergencies, or equipment failures, they ensure safety standards are followed and respond quickly to breakdowns or accidents. They work in rotating shifts, including nights and holidays.

RRB Section Controller Other Benefits Apart from the salary, Section Controllers will get several other benefits that make the job more secure. Job Security and Status: A career in Indian Railways gives job security along with the status of a government employee.

Medical Benefits: The employee, their spouse, children, and other dependent family members get free or subsidised healthcare.

Travel Privileges: Section Controllers get discounts on train travel for themselves and their family members, for both personal and family trips.

Housing Facilities: Employees may get railway quarters based on city availability. If housing is not provided, they get House Rent Allowance (HRA).

Leave Benefits: They get several types of leave and can often encash unused leave days for extra financial benefit.

Pension and Retirement Benefits: Section Controllers get pension and retirement benefits as per the National Pension System (NPS) and other government rules, giving long-term financial security after retirement.