RSSB Computer Instructor Cutoff: Check Previous Year Category Wise Marks PDF Here

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will release the category-wise cutoff marks soon once the exam is over. This year the commission is going to conduct the Computer Instructor exam for mainly 2 posts: Senior and Basic Computer. The exam is set to be held on August 22 and 23, 2026. This year a total of 3951 vacancies are there. Candidates who secure more than or equivalent to cutoff marks will be shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. As the exams are, many of you might be thinking about a question: What are the previous years' cutoff marks? As it helps to analyze what marks are needed to qualify. Check this complete article to know more about the RSSSB Computer Instructor previous year cutoff marks.

RSSB Computer Instructor Previous Year Cutoff Marks

Candidates who will appear in the upcoming exam must check the Rajasthan Computer Instructor previous year cut off as it helps us to understand the changes in cutoff trends over the years . This helps candidates to achieve realistic goals and have an idea on how to approach the exam. The RSSB Computer Instructor cut off marks are released separately across social categories such as General (UR), EWS, OBC, MBC, SC, and ST. Also cut offs are published for TSP (Tied-Up/Tribal Area) and Non TSP regions, as well as horizontal reservations for horizontal and female categories.