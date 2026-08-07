RSSB Computer Instructor Cutoff: Check Previous Year Category Wise Marks PDF Here
The RSSB Computer Instructor Recruitment 2026 will fill a total of 3951 vacancies for Senior and Basic Computer Instructor posts. Candidates must score the category wise cutoff marks to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. Check the Rajasthan Computer Instructor Previous Year Cutoff marks here.
Key Points
- The RSSB Computer Instructor exam for 3951 vacancies is scheduled for Aug 22-23, 2026.
- Category-wise cutoff marks for the 2026 exam will be released soon after.
- Previous year (2022) cutoff marks are provided for Senior & Basic Instructor posts.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will release the category-wise cutoff marks soon once the exam is over. This year the commission is going to conduct the Computer Instructor exam for mainly 2 posts: Senior and Basic Computer. The exam is set to be held on August 22 and 23, 2026. This year a total of 3951 vacancies are there. Candidates who secure more than or equivalent to cutoff marks will be shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. As the exams are, many of you might be thinking about a question: What are the previous years' cutoff marks? As it helps to analyze what marks are needed to qualify. Check this complete article to know more about the RSSSB Computer Instructor previous year cutoff marks.
RSSB Computer Instructor Previous Year Cutoff Marks
Candidates who will appear in the upcoming exam must check the Rajasthan Computer Instructor previous year cut off as it helps us to understand the changes in cutoff trends over the years . This helps candidates to achieve realistic goals and have an idea on how to approach the exam. The RSSB Computer Instructor cut off marks are released separately across social categories such as General (UR), EWS, OBC, MBC, SC, and ST. Also cut offs are published for TSP (Tied-Up/Tribal Area) and Non TSP regions, as well as horizontal reservations for horizontal and female categories.
Rajasthan Computer Instructor Previous Year Cutoff 2022
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board conducted the RSSB Computer Instructor Computer Recruitment exam on June 18, 2022 and June 19, 2022. The cutoff for this was released on the official website and are released separately for each post.
Also Check- RSSB Computer Instructor Syllabus 2026
RSSB Computer Instructor Previous Year Paper
Rajasthan Senior Computer Instructor Cutoff
Candidates can check and find the cutoff marks for the posts of Senior Computer Instructor in the table below. The scores have been released separately based on the candidates overall performance in the exam. Check the category wise marks below:
|
Category
|
Sub-Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
GEN
|
GEN
|
102.0202
|
|
FEM
|
102.0202
|
|
WD
|
91.2458
|
|
DV
|
85.85
|
EWS
|
GEN
|
95.6229
|
|
FEM
|
95.6229
|
|
WD
|
—
|
|
DV
|
—
|
SC
|
GEN
|
78.4511
|
|
FEM
|
78.4511
|
|
WD
|
—
|
|
DV
|
-
|
ST
|
GEN
|
73.4006
|
|
FEM
|
73.4006
|
|
WD
|
—
|
|
DV
|
—
|
OBC
|
GEN
|
96.633
|
|
FEM
|
95.9596
|
|
WD
|
—
|
|
DV
|
—
|
MBC
|
GEN
|
80.00
|
|
FEM
|
-
|
|
WD
|
—
|
|
DV
|
—
Rajasthan Basic Computer Instructor Cutoff
Candidates can check and find the cutoff marks for the posts of Basic Computer Instructor in the table below. The scores have been released separately based on the candidates overall performance in the exam. Check the category wise marks below:
|
Category
|
Sub-Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
GEN
|
GEN
|
80
|
|
FEM
|
80
|
|
WD
|
80
|
|
DV
|
80
|
EWS
|
GEN
|
80
|
|
FEM
|
80
|
|
WD
|
—
|
|
DV
|
—
|
SC
|
GEN
|
70
|
|
FEM
|
70
|
|
WD
|
—
|
|
DV
|
70
|
ST
|
GEN
|
70
|
|
FEM
|
70
|
|
WD
|
—
|
|
DV
|
—
|
OBC
|
GEN
|
80
|
|
FEM
|
80
|
|
WD
|
—
|
|
DV
|
—
|
MBC
|
GEN
|
80
|
|
FEM
|
80
|
|
WD
|
—
|
|
DV
|
—
Factor Influencing RSSB Computer Instructor Cutoff
The Rajasthan Computer Instructor Cut Off is determined after taking into account several important factors. These factors differ according to the recruitment cycle and affect the minimum marks required for candidates to qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process. Some the commonly known factors are listed below
-
Number of Vacancies: Higher number of vacancies generally leads to a comparatively lower cut off, while low vacancies usually result in high cutoff.
-
Difficulty Level : If the examination is difficult, the cut off is generally lower. Conversely, an easier paper can increase the qualifying marks.
-
Total Number of Candidates: Higher number of candidates appearing for the exam increases competition, which can increase the cut off .
-
Candidate Performance: The overall performance of candidates in the examination also plays a role in deciding final cutoff
-
Category wise Reservation: The cut off is released separately for different categories such as General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS and others as per the reservation policy.
How to Check Rajasthan Computer Instructor Cut Off 2026?
The Rajasthan Computer Instructor Cut Off will be released in a PDF document along with the merit list on the official website. Follow the steps below to easily download the cutoff marks-
-
Visit the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
-
Click the “Rajasthan Computer Instructor Cutoff 2026” link.
-
The category-wise cutoff will be displayed on your screen
-
Download or take the printout of the document for future use
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.