RSSB Computer Instructor Previous Year Paper: Download PDF, Check Preparation Tips Here

Key Points Basic Computer Instructor exam on Aug 22, 2026; Senior on Aug 23, 2026.

A total of 3951 vacancies will be filled for Computer Instructor posts.

PYQs from June 18-19, 2022 exams are available for download & practice.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) conducts the Computer Instructor Recruitment Examination to fill vacancies for Basic Computer Instructor and Senior Computer Instructor posts in various government educational institutions across Rajasthan. This year a total of 3951 posts would be filled. Candidates preparing for the examination should practice previous year question papers to understand the exam pattern, difficulty level and important topics asked in the examination. Solving previous year papers helps candidates to assess the preparation level and improve their problem solving skills. Check the direct link to download RSSB Computer Instructor Previous Year Question Paper PDFs here. RSSB Computer Instructor Previous Year Question Paper As the examination is around the corner, candidates should focus on revising the topics they have already studied instead of starting entirely new ones. Revision is essential for performance and accuracy in the examination. Previous year question papers are effective resources for understanding question trends and identifying important topics. Regular practice also helps to become familiar with the structure of the examination.

The RSSB Computer Instructor question paper includes questions from the syllabus covering different topics such as Art & Culture, History, Geography, General Science, Current Affairs of Rajasthan and Computer Related knowledge. Exams will be conducted in an objective type format. There will be 200 questions for 200 marks and 2 hours each for both papers will be given to complete the exam. RSSB Computer Instructor Previous Year Question Paper PDF Download Candidates who will be appearing in the upcoming exam in the month of August can now download the previous year question paper to understand the exam pattern, question types and overall difficulty level. Check and download the PYQs paper given in the table below. Basic Computer Instructor Paper 1 (18/6/2022) Download PDF Basic Computer Instructor Paper 2 (18/6/2022) Download PDF Senior Computer Instructor Paper 1(19/6/2022) Download PDF Senior Computer Instructor Paper 2 (19/6/2022) Download PDF

Benefits of Solving RSSB Computer Instructor Previous Year Question Papers Solving previous year question papers is an effective way to prepare for the RSSB Computer Instructor Examination. It helps us to understand the exam pattern, question trends,and level of difficulty while improving overall performance. Some of the benefits we get while solving these papers are as follows- Helps to understand the exam pattern and question format.

Identifies important and frequently asked topics from previous examinations.

It Improves speed, accuracy and time management .

Builds confidence by providing real exam level practice.

It helps to evaluate our strengths and weaknesses.

It supports effective revision before the examination.

It also helps to identify high weightage topics. RSSB Computer Instructor Preparation Tips

Candidates can follow the tips given below to prepare for the RSSB Computer Instructor exam- Thoroughly study the latest syllabus and exam pattern before starting preparation.

Focus more on Computer Science and Information technology subjects, as it forms a core part of the exam.

Practice previous year question papers and mock tests regularly to improve accuracy and speed.

Prepare short notes of important concepts, formulas and technical terms for quick revision.

Revise regularly and do not learn new topics during the final days before the exam. Candidates who will appear in the upcoming RSSB Computer Instructor exam must practice previous year papers regularly to understand the exam pattern and improve their performance. Along with preparations, candidates must check the official website of RSSB or SSO portal for the admit card related updates. The exam for Basic Computer Instructor will take place on August 22, 2026 while the exam for Senior Computer Instructor will be held on August 23, 2026.