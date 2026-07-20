RSSB Computer Instructor Syllabus 2026: Check Latest Exam Pattern & Download Subject Wise Topic PDF

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board commonly known as RSSB, conducts the examination for 2 posts, mainly the basic and senior computer instructor posts. This year a total of 3951 vacancies are available, which provide a chance for aspirants to secure a permanent state government job. The exam is set to be conducted on August 22 and 23, 2026. Candidates who will appear in the exam must follow the latest syllabus, exam pattern, and marking scheme to have a better chance of selection. Understanding of the examination components helps to focus on important topics and formulate an effective strategy. The computer instructor syllabus consists of important topics for the exam, which helps to prepare in a more focused and effective manner.

The RSSB Computer Instructor Syllabus 2026 is divided into different subjects. For Paper 1 there are topics like Art & Culture, History, Geography, General Science, and Current Affairs of Rajasthan. Paper 2 tests knowledge of computer subjects. Understanding of the syllabus is crucial to focus on a topic that is important from the exam perspective. In this article, we will be providing the latest syllabus and exam pattern released by the RSSB. Additionally, you can also download this in PDF format.