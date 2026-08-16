RSSB Stenographer Final Result 2026 Released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF Here

RSSB Stenographer Final Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Stenographer and Personal Assistant Final Result 2026 on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the document verification can now check the Final Merit List PDF. The DV was held on June 16, 2026, for a total of 474 Stenographer and Personal Assistant Grade-II posts, covering both TSP and Non-TSP categories. Candidates can check their final result and download the merit list PDF on the official Website.

RSSB Stenographer Final Result 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about RSSB Stenographer Final Result 2026 in the table below: