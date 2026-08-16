RSSB Stenographer Final Result 2026 Released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF Here
RSSB has officially released the RSSB Stenographer Final Result 2026 on its official website on 15 August 2026. Candidates who appeared in the RSSB Stenographer DV examination 2026 can now check the merit list PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
RSSB Stenographer Final Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Stenographer and Personal Assistant Final Result 2026 on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the document verification can now check the Final Merit List PDF. The DV was held on June 16, 2026, for a total of 474 Stenographer and Personal Assistant Grade-II posts, covering both TSP and Non-TSP categories. Candidates can check their final result and download the merit list PDF on the official Website.
RSSB Stenographer Final Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about RSSB Stenographer Final Result 2026 in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Organization
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) / RSMSSB
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Post Name
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Stenographer & Personal Assistant Grade-II
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Total Vacancies
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474 posts
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DV Exam Date
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June 16, 2026
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Result Type
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Final Result Merit List
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Result Declared On
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August 15, 2026
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Categories Covered
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TSP and Non-TSP
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Official Website
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rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSSB Stenographer Final Result 2026 Merit List
RSSB Stenographer Merit List PDF 2026 is now available on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the Document Verification 2026 can now check their name and roll number in the merit list PDF given below:
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RSSB Stenographer Final Result 2026
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Merit List
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Selected Candidates (Secretariat)
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Selected Candidates (Secretariat)
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Selected Candidates (ARD)
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Selected Candidates (ARD)
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Selected Candidates (TPS)
Check: RSSB Stenographer Cut Off 2026
How to Check RSSB Stenographer Final Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the RSSB Stenographer Final Result 2026:
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Visit the official website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
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Go to the "Results" section on the homepage
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Look for "Direct Recruitment of Stenographer and Personal Assistant Grade-II 2024 – Meritwise List of Finally Selected Candidates"
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Choose your category (Scheduled Area / Non-Scheduled Area)
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Download the PDF and open it
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Use Ctrl+F to search your roll number or name in the list
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Check your rank, category, and net score carefully
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Save and download it
Details Mentioned on RSSB Stenographer Result 2026
The final selection list PDF includes the following details for each candidate:
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SL No.: Serial number in the list
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Rank: Candidate's overall merit rank
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Application Number: Unique application ID
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Roll Number: Exam roll number
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Candidate Name: Full name of the selected candidate
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Father's Name
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Mother's Name
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Date of Birth (DOB)
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Gender: Male/Female
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Category (CAT): GEN, OBC, EWS, SC, MBC, etc.
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HCAT/FCAT: Horizontal/functional category (if applicable, e.g., PwD, Ex-Servicemen)
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TSP: Whether the candidate belongs to the Scheduled Area (Yes/No)
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Net Score: Final marks obtained
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Selection Category (Sel_Cat): Category under which the candidate is selected (e.g., GEN_SEC for General Secretariat)
This detailed allows candidates to verify their selection status, category-wise standing, and final score in one place.
RSSB Stenographer Final Cut Off Marks 2026
RSSB has been released the final cut-off marks along with the result for the Shorthand/Personal Assistant Grade-II Combined Direct Recruitment 2024 have been released along with the result. Selected candidates can check the category-wise cutoff Marks 2026 below:
Secretariat
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Category
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General
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Female
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Widow
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Divorcee
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Ex-Servicemen
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GEN
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238.1255
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238.1255
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215.5812
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188.4753
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NA
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GEN-EWS
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233.0449
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233.0449
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NA
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–
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NA
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SC
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216.7764
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216.7764
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NA
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NA
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NA
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ST
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217.7053
|
217.7053
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NA
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–
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NA
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OBC
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233.5597
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233.5597
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NA
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NA
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NA
ARD (Non-TSP)
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Category
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General
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Female
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GEN
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227.4974
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227.4974
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GEN-EWS
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224.4690
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224.4690
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SC
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214.6164
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–
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ST
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224.9844
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–
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OBC
|
224.4294
|
224.4294
ARD (TSP)
|
Category
|
General
|
GEN
|
228.7300
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com