[Link Active] SBI PO Admit Card 2026 Released at sbi.bank.in, Download Prelims Call Letter PDF Here

SBI PO Admit Card 2026 Date: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO Admit Card 2026 for the Probationary Officer posts on its official website. The written exam for the 500 Probationary Officer posts is scheduled to be held on August 2nd, 2026 across the country. Candidates appearing in the prelims exam can download the Probationary Officer Hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website. Candidates can download sbi po admit card after using their login credential to the link at the official website www.sbi.bank.in. SBI PO Admit Card 2026 Download Link The SBI PO Admit Card 2026 download link has been activated by the State Bank of India on its official website. Candidates can download the admit directly through the link given below- SBI PO Admit Card 2026 Download Link

Also Read: Employment News Of The Week 2026 Indian Army Rally Bharti 2026: All States Rally Latest Updates SBI PO Prelims Call Letter 2026: Overview The SBI PO Exam 2026 written exam is scheduled to be held in August, 2026 for 1500 Probationary Officers posts under Advertisement Number CRPD/PO/2026-27/09. Check overview of the recruitment drive given bel0w- Particulars Details Exam Name SBI PO Prelims Exam 2026 Conducting Body State Bank of India (SBI) Advt No CRPD/PO/2026-27/09 Admit Card Status Out SBI PO Admit Card Release Date 22nd July 2026 Login Credential Registration Number & Date of Birth Selection Process Prelims/Mains/ Interview Official Website sbi.bank.in Documents Required with SBI PO Admit Card The candidates are advised to download their hall ticket once the links are activated and you will have to bring one photo identity proof such as passport/ Aadhar/ PAN Card/ Driving License/ Voter's Id Card/ Bank Passbook. You will have to carry the crucial documents with duly attested Photograph/ Identity Card issued by School or College/ Gazetted Officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self attested Photocopy thereof. The photocopy of Identity proof should be submitted along with a call letter to the invigilators in the examination hall.

How to Download SBI PO Admit Card 2026? Candidates can download their admit card instantly without any delay to avoid the last-minute rush. The admit card will provide you all the crucial details including exam time, reporting time, exam venue and more. Candidates can follow steps below to download admit card Visit official website -sbi.bank.in

Click on Careers option available on homepage

Now Click on Join SBI and select Current openings

Search for Recruitment of Probationary Officer

Click on Call Letter for Prelims Exam link

Provide your login details including Registration Number & Password/ Date of Birth

Download SBI PO Admit Card 2026

Take a printout and save it for future reference What Is The Selection Process For SBI PO 2026? Candidates who have applied for 1500 Probationary Officer posts will have to undergo a different round to complete the selection process for the much awaited recruitment drive across the nation. State Bank of India is one of the premiere banks among the nationalized banks across the nation and recruitment of Probationary Officers in the SBI is one of the prestigious jobs. Banks can conduct Document verification at any / all stages (i.e. during Preliminary exam / Main Exam / Psychometric test / Group Exercise / Interview / medical / Joining etc. Under the recruitment process, candidates will have to undergo three Phases viz. Phase-I, Phase-II & Phase-III.