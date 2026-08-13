Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Expected Closing Ranks & KEA Counselling Updates

Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), Shivamogga, established in 2005 and affiliated with the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS). As per the latest updates from the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), the KEA UGNEET 2026 Round 1 counselling is underway. Eligible candidates can complete their Round 1 option entry between August 7 and August 13, 2026, and the KEA Provisional Seat Allotment Result is scheduled to be released on August 19, 2026. Continue reading the article below for the detailed analysis of official previous-year seat allotment data of KEA UG NEET 1st Round Provisional Results and cutoff trends for SIMS, Shivamogga.

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Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates can check the table below for Kasturba Medical College's expected opening and closing rank for MCC 15% AIQ quota seats, which is calculated on the basis of last 3 years' movement of ranks