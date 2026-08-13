Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Expected Closing Ranks & KEA Counselling Updates
Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), affiliated with RGUHS, is accepting application for KEA UGNEET 2026 Round 1 counselling. Candidates can complete option entry until August 13, 2026, with seat allotment results expected on August 19. This article below analyses the official previous-year cutoff trends to help predict expected opening and closing ranks
Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), Shivamogga, established in 2005 and affiliated with the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS). As per the latest updates from the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), the KEA UGNEET 2026 Round 1 counselling is underway. Eligible candidates can complete their Round 1 option entry between August 7 and August 13, 2026, and the KEA Provisional Seat Allotment Result is scheduled to be released on August 19, 2026. Continue reading the article below for the detailed analysis of official previous-year seat allotment data of KEA UG NEET 1st Round Provisional Results and cutoff trends for SIMS, Shivamogga.
Also Check,
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank
Candidates can check the table below for Kasturba Medical College's expected opening and closing rank for MCC 15% AIQ quota seats, which is calculated on the basis of last 3 years' movement of ranks
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
All India
|
General
|
3312 - 6609
|
9582 - 10634
|
All India
|
OBC
|
4590 - 6247
|
13196 - 14064
|
All India
|
EWS
|
8198 - 12017
|
16985 - 18024
|
All India
|
SC
|
67982 - 69459
|
80312 - 82744
|
All India
|
ST
|
58188 - 61375
|
77771 - 86585
Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2025: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank
The table below contains the previous year category-wise Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2025 opening and closing rank
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
All India
|
General
|
8,154
|
9,413
|
All India
|
OBC
|
4,858
|
12,825
|
All India
|
EWS
|
8,198
|
18,024
|
All India
|
SC
|
70,541
|
82,744
|
All India
|
ST
|
58,188
|
86,585
Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2024: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank
The table below contains the previous year category-wise Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2024 opening and closing rank
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
All India
|
General
|
3,312
|
9,163
|
All India
|
OBC
|
4,590
|
13,238
|
All India
|
EWS
|
16,090
|
16,090
|
All India
|
SC
|
67,982
|
79,478
|
All India
|
ST
|
62,370
|
62,370
Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2023: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank
The table below contains the previous year category-wise Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2023 opening and closing rank
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
All India
|
General
|
7,693
|
10,634
|
All India
|
OBC
|
12,209
|
14,064
|
All India
|
EWS
|
15,457
|
15,730
|
All India
|
SC
|
68,970
|
75,485
|
All India
|
ST
|
67,851
|
78,839
Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences KEA Cutoff 2026: Expected Closing Rank
Kasturba Medical College also takes admission to 85% of the seats through a state quota and counselling for this is conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority. Check the table below for category-wise expected closing rank along with previous year closing ranks
|
Karnataka State Category
|
2025 R1
|
2024 R1
|
2023 R1
|
2026 R1 Expected
|
General Merit (GM)
|
16967
|
21982
|
22409
|
19559 - 22409
|
Category 2A General (2AG)
|
26551
|
36947
|
34926
|
31344 - 36947
|
Category 2B General (2BG)
|
30424
|
29685
|
30652
|
30247 - 30652
|
Category 3A General (3AG)
|
17941
|
25250
|
24231
|
21391 - 25250
|
Category 3B General (3BG)
|
20126
|
25640
|
24902
|
22735 - 25640
|
Schedule Caste General (SCG)
|
93506
|
106083
|
105807
|
99739 - 106083
|
Schedule Tribe General (STG)
|
84734
|
100983
|
92056
|
91073 - 100983
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