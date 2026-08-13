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Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Expected Closing Ranks & KEA Counselling Updates

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 17:20 IST

Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), affiliated with RGUHS, is accepting application for KEA UGNEET 2026 Round 1 counselling. Candidates can complete option entry until August 13, 2026, with seat allotment results expected on August 19. This article below analyses the official previous-year cutoff trends to help predict expected opening and closing ranks

Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026
Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026

Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), Shivamogga, established in 2005 and affiliated with the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS). As per the latest updates from the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), the KEA UGNEET 2026 Round 1 counselling is underway. Eligible candidates can complete their Round 1 option entry between August 7 and August 13, 2026, and the KEA Provisional Seat Allotment Result is scheduled to be released on August 19, 2026. Continue reading the article below for the detailed analysis of official previous-year seat allotment data of KEA UG NEET 1st Round Provisional Results and cutoff trends for SIMS, Shivamogga.

Also Check,

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates can check the table below for Kasturba Medical College's expected opening and closing rank for MCC 15% AIQ quota seats, which is calculated on the basis of last 3 years' movement of ranks

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

All India

General

3312 - 6609

9582 - 10634

All India

OBC

4590 - 6247

13196 - 14064

All India

EWS

8198 - 12017

16985 - 18024

All India

SC

67982 - 69459

80312 - 82744

All India

ST

58188 - 61375

77771 - 86585

Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2025: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank

The table below contains the previous year category-wise Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2025 opening and closing rank

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

All India

General

8,154

9,413

All India

OBC

4,858

12,825

All India

EWS

8,198

18,024

All India

SC

70,541

82,744

All India

ST

58,188

86,585

Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2024: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank

The table below contains the previous year category-wise Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2024 opening and closing rank

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

All India

General

3,312

9,163

All India

OBC

4,590

13,238

All India

EWS

16,090

16,090

All India

SC

67,982

79,478

All India

ST

62,370

62,370

Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2023: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank

The table below contains the previous year category-wise Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences Cutoff 2023 opening and closing rank

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

All India

General

7,693

10,634

All India

OBC

12,209

14,064

All India

EWS

15,457

15,730

All India

SC

68,970

75,485

All India

ST

67,851

78,839

Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences KEA Cutoff 2026: Expected Closing Rank

Kasturba Medical College also takes admission to 85% of the seats through a state quota and counselling for this is conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority. Check the table below for category-wise expected closing rank along with previous year closing ranks

Karnataka State Category

2025 R1

2024 R1

2023 R1

2026 R1 Expected

General Merit (GM)

16967

21982

22409

19559 - 22409

Category 2A General (2AG)

26551

36947

34926

31344 - 36947

Category 2B General (2BG)

30424

29685

30652

30247 - 30652

Category 3A General (3AG)

17941

25250

24231

21391 - 25250

Category 3B General (3BG)

20126

25640

24902

22735 - 25640

Schedule Caste General (SCG)

93506

106083

105807

99739 - 106083

Schedule Tribe General (STG)

84734

100983

92056

91073 - 100983

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Aug 13, 2026, 17:20 IST

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