TSLPRB Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 7437 SI, Constable And Other Posts, Check Official Notice And More
The online application for the 7,437 various posts will be commenced from August 19, 2026 onwards. A total of 7,437 various posts including Sub Inspector, Reserve Sub Inspector, Police Constable, Station Fire Officer, Deputy Jailor, Warder and others are to be filled. Check all details here.
TSLPRB Notification 2026: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released a detailed schedule for the online application process for 7,437 various posts. The online application process will be commenced from August 19, 2026 for 7,437 various posts including Sub Inspector, Reserve Sub Inspector, Police Constable, Station Fire Officer, Deputy Jailor, Warder and others. A total of four different recruitment drives have been released by the TSLPRB for various posts including Sub Inspector, Reserve Sub Inspector, Police Constable, Station Fire Officer, Deputy Jailor, Warder and others. These positions are available in different branches including Police Department, Special Protection Force, Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence Department, Prisons & Correctional Services Department.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website-https://www.tgprb.in.
TSLPRB Notification 2026 Important Dates
As per the short notice released, Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through online mode only in the prescribed proforma available at the official webstie-www.tgprb.in. Candidates can apply online from August 19th August, 2026 to September 09, 2026. Check the detailed of the crucial schedule given below-
|Opening date of online application
|August 19, 2026
|Closing date of online application
|September 09, 2026
TSLPRB Notification 2026 Notification PDF
The indicative notification for the 7,437 various posts is available on the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board. Candidates having requisite educational qualification have golden opportunity to apply for these posts in online mode. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-
|TSLPRB Notification 2026
|Notification PDF Link
Telangana Police SI Recruitment 2026 Overview
The TSLPRB Recruitment 2026 offers an excellent opportunity candidates preparing for various police jobs. Candidates can apply for 7,437 various posts including Sub Inspector, Reserve Sub Inspector, Police Constable, Station Fire Officer, Deputy Jailor, Warder and others. Candidates can check the key highlights of the recruitment process, including vacancies, eligibility, selection process, and application mode, in the overview table below.
|Telangana Police Notification 2026: Overview
|Recruiting Body
|Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB)
|Notification No.
|Rc No. 189, 225, 234 & 279 / Rect. / Rect.1, 2 & 3 / 2026
|Date of Notification
|29th July 2026
|Mode of Application
|Online
|Total Vacancies
|
7,437
|Name of The Departments
|Police Department, Special Protection Force, Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence Department, Prisons & Correctional Services Department
|Posts
|Sub Inspector, Reserve Sub Inspector, Police Constable, Station Fire Officer, Deputy Jailor, Warder and others.
|Educational Qualification
|Degree from a recognized University (as on 29-07-2026)
|Selection Process
|1. Preliminary Written Test (PWT)
2. PMT / PET (Run, Height, Long Jump, Shot-put)
3. Final Written Examination (FWE – 4 Papers)
4. Certificate Verification
|Official Website
|www.tgprb.in
TSLPRB Notification 2026 Vacancy Details
A total of 7,437 various posts including Sub Inspector, Reserve Sub Inspector, Police Constable, Station Fire Officer, Deputy Jailor, Warder and others are available in different branches including Police Department, Special Protection Force, Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence Department, Prisons & Correctional Services Department. Check the details of the department wise number of vacancies available-
|Name of Department/Posts
|Vacancy
|Police Department
|Sub Inspector (Civil)
|148
|Reserve Sub Inspector (AR)
|14
|Reserve Sub Inspector (TGSP)
|12
|Reserve Sub Inspector (SARCPL)
|03
|Assistant Sub Inspector (FPB)
|23
|Police Constable (Civil)
|3697
|Police Constable (AR)
|1052
|Police Constable (SARCPL)
|24
|Police Constable (Driver) PTO
|20
|Police Constable (Mechanic) PTO
|07
|Special Protection Force
|Sub Inspector
|44
|Constable
|1380
|Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence Department
|Station Fire Officer
|39
|Fire Fighter
|751
|Prisons & Correctional Services Department
|Deputy Jailor (Men)
|14
|Deputy Jailor (Women)
|01
|Warder (Male)
|196
|Warder (Female)
|12
TSLPRB Notification 2026: Check List Of Documents Required
Candidates applying for these major recruitment drive launched across the state are requested to keep the following documents ready to be able to upload/ submit at the time of submitting the Online Application Form and later on, during the conduct of the process, whenever asked for under the recruitment process.
- Latest SC Community Certificate (for SC Candidates local to Telangana only) with sub-classification of SC Group I, SC Group II and SC Group III issued by the Competent Authority of Government of Telangana
- Latest Economically Weaker Section (EWS) CategoryCertificate (for EWS Candidates local to Telangana only), issued by the Competent Authorities of Government of Telangana issued on or after 1st April 2026,
- Latest Non-Creamy Layer Certificate (for BC Candidates local to Telangana only) issued by the Competent Authority of Government of Telangana issued on or after 1st April 2026
- Local Candidature Certificates (for Candidates local to Telangana only) i.e., Bonafide Certificates from 1st to 7th Class (or) Residence Certificates, whichever are applicable
- Special Category Certificates (for Candidates local to Telangana only) wherever applicable.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.