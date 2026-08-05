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TSLPRB Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 7437 SI, Constable And Other Posts, Check Official Notice And More 

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Aug 5, 2026, 13:22 IST

The online application for the 7,437 various posts will be commenced from August 19, 2026 onwards. A total of  7,437 various posts including Sub Inspector, Reserve Sub Inspector, Police Constable, Station Fire Officer, Deputy Jailor, Warder and others are to be filled. Check all details here.

TSLPRB Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 7437 SI, Constable And Other Posts, Check Official Notice And More 
TSLPRB Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 7437 SI, Constable And Other Posts, Check Official Notice And More 

TSLPRB Notification 2026: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released a detailed schedule for the  online application process for 7,437 various posts. The online application process will be commenced from August 19, 2026 for 7,437 various posts including Sub Inspector, Reserve Sub Inspector, Police Constable, Station Fire Officer, Deputy Jailor, Warder and others. A total of four different recruitment drives have been released by the TSLPRB for various posts including Sub Inspector, Reserve Sub Inspector, Police Constable, Station Fire Officer, Deputy Jailor, Warder and others. These positions are available in different branches including Police Department, Special Protection Force, Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence Department, Prisons & Correctional Services Department.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website-https://www.tgprb.in.

TSLPRB Notification 2026 Important Dates

As per the short notice released, Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through online mode only in the prescribed proforma available at the official webstie-www.tgprb.in. Candidates can apply online from August 19th August, 2026 to September 09, 2026. Check the detailed of the crucial schedule given below-

Opening date of online application  August 19, 2026
Closing date of online application  September 09, 2026

 

TSLPRB Notification 2026 Notification PDF

The indicative notification for the 7,437 various posts is available on the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board. Candidates having requisite educational qualification have golden opportunity to apply for these posts in online mode. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-

TSLPRB Notification 2026  Notification PDF Link

Telangana Police SI Recruitment 2026 Overview 

The TSLPRB  Recruitment 2026 offers an excellent opportunity candidates preparing for various police jobs. Candidates can apply for 7,437 various posts including  Sub Inspector, Reserve Sub Inspector, Police Constable, Station Fire Officer, Deputy Jailor, Warder and others. Candidates can check the key highlights of the recruitment process, including vacancies, eligibility, selection process, and application mode, in the overview table below.

Telangana Police Notification 2026: Overview
Recruiting Body Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB)
Notification No. Rc No. 189, 225, 234 & 279 / Rect. / Rect.1, 2 & 3 / 2026
Date of Notification 29th July 2026
Mode of Application Online 
Total Vacancies

7,437 
Name of The Departments  Police Department, Special Protection Force, Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence Department, Prisons & Correctional Services Department
Posts Sub Inspector, Reserve Sub Inspector, Police Constable, Station Fire Officer, Deputy Jailor, Warder and others. 
Educational Qualification Degree from a recognized University (as on 29-07-2026)
Selection Process 1. Preliminary Written Test (PWT)
2. PMT / PET (Run, Height, Long Jump, Shot-put)
3. Final Written Examination (FWE – 4 Papers)
4. Certificate Verification
Official Website www.tgprb.in

TSLPRB Notification 2026 Vacancy Details

A total of 7,437 various posts including Sub Inspector, Reserve Sub Inspector, Police Constable, Station Fire Officer, Deputy Jailor, Warder and others are available in different branches including Police Department, Special Protection Force, Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence Department, Prisons & Correctional Services Department. Check the details of the department wise number of vacancies available-

Name of Department/Posts Vacancy 
Police Department  
Sub Inspector (Civil)  148
 Reserve Sub Inspector (AR)  14
 Reserve Sub Inspector (TGSP)  12
 Reserve Sub Inspector (SARCPL)  03
 Assistant Sub Inspector (FPB)  23
 Police Constable (Civil)  3697
 Police Constable (AR)  1052
 Police Constable (SARCPL)  24
 Police Constable (Driver) PTO  20
 Police Constable (Mechanic) PTO  07
 Special Protection Force  
 Sub Inspector  44
 Constable  1380
 Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence Department  
 Station Fire Officer  39
 Fire Fighter  751
Prisons & Correctional Services Department  
 Deputy Jailor (Men)  14
 Deputy Jailor (Women)  01
 Warder (Male)  196
Warder (Female) 12

 

TSLPRB Notification 2026: Check List Of Documents Required

Candidates applying for these major recruitment drive launched across the state are requested to keep the following documents ready to be able to upload/ submit at the time of submitting the Online Application Form and later on, during the conduct of the process, whenever asked for under the recruitment process.

  • Latest SC Community Certificate (for SC Candidates local to Telangana only) with sub-classification of SC Group I, SC Group II and SC Group III issued by the Competent Authority of Government of Telangana
  • Latest Economically Weaker Section (EWS) CategoryCertificate (for EWS Candidates local to Telangana only), issued by the Competent Authorities of Government of Telangana issued on or after 1st April 2026,
  • Latest Non-Creamy Layer Certificate (for BC Candidates local to Telangana only) issued by the Competent Authority of Government of Telangana issued on or after 1st April 2026
  • Local Candidature Certificates (for Candidates local to Telangana only) i.e., Bonafide Certificates from 1st to 7th Class (or) Residence Certificates, whichever are applicable
  • Special Category Certificates (for Candidates local to Telangana only) wherever applicable.




Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Aug 5, 2026, 13:22 IST

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