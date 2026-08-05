TSLPRB Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 7437 SI, Constable And Other Posts, Check Official Notice And More 

TSLPRB Notification 2026: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released a detailed schedule for the online application process for 7,437 various posts. The online application process will be commenced from August 19, 2026 for 7,437 various posts including Sub Inspector, Reserve Sub Inspector, Police Constable, Station Fire Officer, Deputy Jailor, Warder and others. A total of four different recruitment drives have been released by the TSLPRB for various posts including Sub Inspector, Reserve Sub Inspector, Police Constable, Station Fire Officer, Deputy Jailor, Warder and others. These positions are available in different branches including Police Department, Special Protection Force, Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence Department, Prisons & Correctional Services Department.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website-https://www.tgprb.in.

TSLPRB Notification 2026 Important Dates

As per the short notice released, Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through online mode only in the prescribed proforma available at the official webstie-www.tgprb.in. Candidates can apply online from August 19th August, 2026 to September 09, 2026. Check the detailed of the crucial schedule given below-

Opening date of online application August 19, 2026 Closing date of online application September 09, 2026

TSLPRB Notification 2026 Notification PDF

The indicative notification for the 7,437 various posts is available on the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board. Candidates having requisite educational qualification have golden opportunity to apply for these posts in online mode. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-