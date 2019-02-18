How to find best coaching places for SSC exam preparation?

In this article, we have covered up all factors to choose a better institute for cracking various SSC exams and find out why Delhi is the most favourable city for young aspirants.

SSC examinations are very popular in India in terms of the number of candidates appearing in the examination and the big size of recruitment carried out by it. In this connection, a number of candidates prepare for these examinations every year and most of them go for coaching classes in order to ensure that they leave no stone unturned for landing a government job with the Union Government of India. In this article, we are going to discuss various aspects of this preparation phase and will focus on mainly the coaching classes and the best places to prepare for the same.

SSC Examination: The Best Place to prepare

SSC Examinations are very popular because of the huge number of vacancies, opportunities and career prospects associated with these jobs. That is why a number of students go to coaching for success in these examinations. We will discuss how to find out the best place to prepare for SSC exams on various parameters. These parameters are-

Quality of coaching classes : Well, if you are going for coaching, the first thing that you are going to care about is the quality of coaching classes available in the place of your choice. In this regard, Delhi is the hub of coaching classes in the country and most of the reputed coaching classes can be found here. However, other cities such as Hyderabad, and Kolkata are also there on the coaching map.

Cost of living: If you are not from the place of your choice of coaching, you need to think about living in the city and the cost of living aspect comes to the fore. We all know that the cost of living is very high in places such as Delhi and Mumbai. If you are not willing to shell out that much money, Hyderabad offers a very good alternative option with a much less cost of living.

Hang-out places : We all know that all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy and that is why it is equally necessary to have places to chill out in between the gruelling preparation days. You need to refresh your mind to get energized and prepare yourself for your dream job. In this connection, no metro city or even tier II city is going to depress you since you have places like Red Fort in New Delhi, Victoria Memorial in Kolkata and Golconda in Hyderabad among many others places. Apart from these, you have plenty of multiplexes to hang out with your friends in almost all major cities in India nowadays.

Hang-out places : We all know that all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy and that is why it is equally necessary to have places to chill out in between the gruelling preparation days. You need to refresh your mind to get energized and prepare yourself for your dream job. In this connection, no metro city or even tier II city is going to depress you since you have places like Red Fort in New Delhi, Victoria Memorial in Kolkata and Golconda in Hyderabad among many others places. Apart from these, you have plenty of multiplexes to hang out with your friends in almost all major cities in India nowadays. Fee-wise distribution of coaching : Fees are obviously higher in Delhi because of the demand and the place factor attached to the coaching classes. You can attend the same coaching class at a lesser fee in other metros but in that case, it is not certain that you will get guidance from the same experts all the time in the other offices than the head office.

: Fees are obviously higher in Delhi because of the demand and the place factor attached to the coaching classes. You can attend the same coaching class at a lesser fee in other metros but in that case, it is not certain that you will get guidance from the same experts all the time in the other offices than the head office. The number of selections: While it is not official, it is widely assumed that Delhi has always boasted of the maximum number of selections in case of any government exam such as the UPSC and SSC examinations. However, other cities are also catching up these days in case of other exams whereas UPSC is clearly the bastion of Delhi coaching centres only till now.

It is widely perceived that coaching is mandatory in case you want to clear the SSC examinations such as CGL, CHSL etc., but it is also true that self-study is also required along with that. It is advisable that you go for good books and the previous year's question papers in case of SSC Preparation and with the spurt in the number of online coaching centres these days, you can practice a number of mock tests right from the comfort of your home, once you are done with the entire syllabus. The choice is yours and you can also opt for online coaching classes along with postal courses offered by reputed coaching institutes if you are not able to support yourself in an expensive metro city during your preparation days.