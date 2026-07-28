Plastic Currency in India: Government Approves RBI Trials for ₹10 and ₹20 Polymer Notes

The central government of India approved the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposal to conduct a field trial of polymer based plastic bank notes. The RBI will introduce one billion ₹10 and one billion 20 polymer notes in the market.

The Central Bank has notified that these notes will be introduced on a pilot or phased basis. The existing paper currency will not be phased out immediately. Instead both currencies will co-exist in circulation

The objective is to print plastic currency to combat high costs associated with frequent replacement of soiled paper notes and to tackle the persistent issue of counterfeit notes.

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