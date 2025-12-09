India has introduced the new e-Passport to make international travel more secure and smoother for citizens. This advanced passport comes with an embedded electronic chip that safely stores personal and biometric information, helping prevent tampering and identity fraud. Launched under the Passport Seva Programme, the e-Passport follows international security standards and is designed to speed up immigration checks at airports. With its stronger security features and easier verification process, the e-Passport marks an important step in modernising India’s travel documents and improving the overall travel experience for Indian passport holders. READ| India Launches E-Passport in Selected Cities; Check Who Can Apply, Eligibility, Application Process and Other Key Details What is an E-Passport? An e-passport (also called a chip-based passport or biometric passport) looks like a normal passport but contains a small contactless RFID chip and an antenna embedded in the cover. The chip stores the holder’s passport details plus biometric data (digital photograph, fingerprints, and other identity data). This data is encrypted and digitally signed so immigration authorities can verify the passport’s authenticity quickly and securely.

The Passport Seva website mentions: “An ePassport is a combined paper and electronic passport with a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Chip and an antenna embedded as an inlay of passport that contains the personal particulars and biometric information of the passport holder. The ePassport will be visually identifiable as small additional gold colour symbol printed below the front cover of the passport.” Who Can Apply for an E-Passport? Any Indian citizen applying for a fresh passport or a re-issue at a Passport Office/PSK/POPSK where e-passport issuance is active can receive an e-passport. The e-passport rollout was initially piloted in select offices and it is now expanded to many centres. You need to check whether your chosen PSK/POPSK issues e-passports when booking. Existing non-e passports remain valid until their expiry; holders don’t need to replace them immediately unless they want a new passport. The government has indicated a phased transition, with full transition plans discussed for future years.

The Passport Seva website states: “No. All Passports issued by Govt of India will continue to remain valid till their validity expiry date. As and when a respective Passport Office is technically enabled for issuance of ePassport, the citizens applying under that passport office will get the ePassport. The phase wise roll out of ePassport covering all Passport Offices across India may take few months.” How to Apply for an E-Passport? Step-By-Step Process Here are the steps that you can follow to apply for the e-passport: Create / login to your account on the official Passport Seva portal.

Click Apply for Fresh Passport / Re-issue and fill the online form. Provide accurate personal details.

Choose PSK/POPSK: when you select a centre, check whether that centre issues e-passports (the portal or appointment screen will indicate this).

Pay fee online. After payment, schedule an appointment at the PSK/POPSK.

Visit the PSK/POPSK at the appointed time with original documents for verification. The centre will capture biometrics (fingerprints, photo) and any additional data required for the e-passport chip.

Police verification as applicable — the mPassport Police App and other digital steps have reduced verification times in many states. After clearance, passport printing and dispatch follow.

What are the Key Benefits of the E-Passport? Faster immigration checks, border authorities can read chip data contactlessly and (where e-gates exist) process travellers faster. This reduces queues at international airports.

Stronger protection against forgery and tampering — the chip stores digitally signed data; altering the physical passport or the chip is extremely difficult.

Easier identity verification abroad — ICAO-compliant e-passports are accepted by immigration systems worldwide and support automated identity checks.

Better traveller experience overall — reduced manual checks, faster exit/entry and more consistent identity checks at modern e-gates. The Passport Seva website mentions: “The major benefit of the ePassport comes with an enhanced ability to maintain the integrity of the passport holder’s data. The ePassport will have the data in printed form on the booklet, as well as digitally signed in the electronic chip, which can be securely authenticated by immigration officials globally; thus, safeguarding the passport from forgery, and potential fraudulent activities like fake passports, while confirming the genuineness at border controls.”