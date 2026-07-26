INSAT-3DR: ISRO’s Advanced Weather Satellite; Objectives, Features and Applications

INSAT-3DR is Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO’s) most advanced meteorological satellite. It is designed to improved weather forecasting, disaster management and cyclone tracking across the Indian territory and neighbouring regions.

The INSAT-3DR (Indian National Satellite-3DR)is equipped with enhanced imaging and atmospheric sounding capabilities. The satellite operates in a Geostationary Orbit (GSO) and provides real-time weather information.

INSAT-3DR can monitor cyclones, transmit weather information and analyse atmospheric conditions. It helps authorities to issue timely warnings and reduce impact of natural disasters.

It plays a critical role in India’s operational meteorology by providing round the clock real time data about weather patterns, ocean surface temperature and the vertical structure of the atmosphere.