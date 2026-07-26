INSAT-3DR: ISRO’s Advanced Weather Satellite; Objectives, Features and Applications

What is INSAT-3DR? Know Its Objectives, Features, Applications and Latest Updates
What is INSAT-3DR? Learn about INSAT-3DR, ISRO's advanced weather satellite. Explore its objectives, key features, applications, improvements over INSAT-3D and latest updates.
INSAT-3DR is Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO’s) most advanced meteorological satellite. It is designed to improved weather forecasting, disaster management and cyclone tracking across the Indian territory and neighbouring regions.
The INSAT-3DR (Indian National Satellite-3DR)is equipped with enhanced imaging and atmospheric sounding capabilities. The satellite operates in a Geostationary Orbit (GSO) and provides real-time weather information.
INSAT-3DR can monitor cyclones, transmit weather information and analyse atmospheric conditions. It helps authorities to issue timely warnings and reduce impact of natural disasters.
It plays a critical role in India’s operational meteorology by providing round the clock real time data about weather patterns, ocean surface temperature and the vertical structure of the atmosphere.
Features and Payloads of the INSAT-3DR
It is an advanced meteorological satellite which is instrumented with state of the art payloads that enable multi spectral imaging and atmospheric soundings. Its payload consists
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S. No
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Features/ payload
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Explanation
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6-Channel Multi-Spectral imager
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captures images of Earth's surface and atmosphere and calculates land and sea surface temperatures separtly
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19-channel atmospheric sounder
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measures vertical profiles of atmospheric temperature, humidity, and integrated ozone.
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3
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Data Relay Transponder(DRT)
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collects meteorological, hydrological and oceanographic data from automated weather stations (AWS)
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4
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Search and rescue transponder
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distress signal detection, assisting maritime, aviation, and land-based search and rescue operations by picking up signals from emergency beacons.
INSAT-3DR was launched on 8 September 2016 aboard ISRO’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle - F05 (GSLV-F05). The satellite is configured with an imaging system and an atmospheric sounder.
The satellite provided significant data for India's operational meteorology. It works alongside new satellites like INSAT-3DS to provide real time weather tracking, cyclone warnings and search and rescue data feeds to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
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