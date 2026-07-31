Who Won the First Judo Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026? Meet Asmita Dey, India's History-Maker

At the Commonwealth Games 2026, India wins its first judo gold as Asmita Dey creates history, becoming the country's first-ever judo gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

Asmita’s victory is one of the biggest highlights of India at CWG 2026 in Glasgow. After entering the final, she remained calm under pressure and converted her opportunity into a historic gold medal.

Here's everything you need to know about India's newest Commonwealth Games champion.

Asmita Dey Biography