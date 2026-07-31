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Who Won the First Judo Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026? Meet Asmita Dey, India's History-Maker

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 21:17 IST

Know who Asmita Dey is after she won India's first-ever judo gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Check her biography, achievements, and medal-winning performance.

Who Won the First Judo Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026? Meet Asmita Dey, India's History-Maker
Who Won the First Judo Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026? Meet Asmita Dey, India's History-Maker

At the Commonwealth Games 2026, India wins its first judo gold as Asmita Dey creates history, becoming the country's first-ever judo gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

Asmita’s victory is one of the biggest highlights of India at CWG 2026 in Glasgow. After entering the final, she remained calm under pressure and converted her opportunity into a historic gold medal.

Here's everything you need to know about India's newest Commonwealth Games champion.

Asmita Dey Biography

Aspects

Details

Full Name

Asmita Dey

State

Tripura

Hometown

Belonia, South Tripura

Sport

Judo

Weight Category

Women's 48kg

Age

23 years (2026)

Training Centre

SAI National Centre of Excellence, Bhopal

Coach

Yashpal Solanki

Commonwealth Games 2026

🥇 Gold Medal

Historic Achievement

First Indian judoka to win Commonwealth Games gold

Who is Asmita Dey? 

Asmita Dey is one of India's most promising young judokas in the Women’s 48 kg division, and she is from South Tripura.

Initially, she competed as an athlete before she went into judo. She joined the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence in Bhopal under the coach Yashpal Solanki. 

Major Career Achievements of Asmita Dey

Year

Achievement

2023

Won Macau Junior Asian Cup

2025

Won the Casablanca African Open

2026

Finished fifth at the Asian Senior Championships

2026

Won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games

Interesting Facts

  • Asmita Dey became India's first-ever Commonwealth Games judo gold medallist in Glasgow 2026.

  • She is from Tripura, but later on she trains at the SAI National Centre of Excellence, Bhopal.

  • Before taking up judo, she also competed in 800 metres in athletics.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Jul 31, 2026, 21:17 IST

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