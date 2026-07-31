Who Won the First Judo Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026? Meet Asmita Dey, India's History-Maker
Know who Asmita Dey is after she won India's first-ever judo gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Check her biography, achievements, and medal-winning performance.
At the Commonwealth Games 2026, India wins its first judo gold as Asmita Dey creates history, becoming the country's first-ever judo gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.
Asmita’s victory is one of the biggest highlights of India at CWG 2026 in Glasgow. After entering the final, she remained calm under pressure and converted her opportunity into a historic gold medal.
Here's everything you need to know about India's newest Commonwealth Games champion.
Asmita Dey Biography
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Aspects
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Details
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Full Name
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Asmita Dey
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State
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Tripura
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Hometown
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Belonia, South Tripura
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Sport
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Judo
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Weight Category
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Women's 48kg
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Age
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23 years (2026)
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Training Centre
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SAI National Centre of Excellence, Bhopal
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Coach
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Yashpal Solanki
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Commonwealth Games 2026
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🥇 Gold Medal
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Historic Achievement
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First Indian judoka to win Commonwealth Games gold
🥋𝐀𝐒𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐀 𝐃𝐄𝐘 𝐒𝐂𝐑𝐈𝐏𝐓𝐒 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘!🥇🇮🇳— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 31, 2026
🇮🇳 Asmita Dey scripted history at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 by winning India’s first-ever gold medal in Judo! 🔥🏆
✨𝐀 𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐄𝐍 𝐌𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀𝐍 𝐉𝐔𝐃𝐎!🇮🇳🥋 #TeamIndia #CommonwealthGames… pic.twitter.com/bCbagguMk2
Who is Asmita Dey?
Asmita Dey is one of India's most promising young judokas in the Women’s 48 kg division, and she is from South Tripura.
Initially, she competed as an athlete before she went into judo. She joined the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence in Bhopal under the coach Yashpal Solanki.
Major Career Achievements of Asmita Dey
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Year
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Achievement
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2023
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Won Macau Junior Asian Cup
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2025
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Won the Casablanca African Open
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2026
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Finished fifth at the Asian Senior Championships
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2026
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Won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games
Interesting Facts
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Asmita Dey became India's first-ever Commonwealth Games judo gold medallist in Glasgow 2026.
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She is from Tripura, but later on she trains at the SAI National Centre of Excellence, Bhopal.
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Before taking up judo, she also competed in 800 metres in athletics.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.