AIBE 17 Answer Key 2023 Objection Window Opens Today, Check Expected Result Date Here

AIBE 17 Answer Key 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has actiavted the All India Bar Examination XVII answer key objection window today - February 13, 2023. Candidates can raise objections in AIBE 17 answer key in online mode at allindiabarexamination.com. The last date to raise objections in AIBE 17 answer key 2023 is February 20 by 11.59 PM. The official website states - "Dear Candidates , Raise your objections for AIBE XVII at https://assessment.cbtexams.in/OFOT/PS/Account/Login (Objection Window open till 20th Feb 2023 23:59 HRS)."

With this provision, candidates will be able to raise objections in AIBE 17 answer key for all the sets - A, B, C and D in English. Based on the objections raised, the authorities will release the final answer key and AIBE XVII (17) result 2023. It is expected that, the result will be announced after February 20 only.

AIBE 17 Answer Key 2023 Objection Window - Direct Link (Available Now)

AIBE 17 Dates

Events Dates AIBE 17 Answer Key Objection Window February 13, 2023 Last date to raise objections in AIBE 17 answer key February 20, 2023 (11.59 PM) AIBE 17 result After February 20, 2023 (Tentative)

How To Raise Objections in AIBE 17 Answer Key 2023?

The officials have released the answer key objection window of AIBE for all candidates today. They can raise objections in AIBE 17 answer key with respect to the paper set code A, B, C, and D. Go through the steps to know how to raise objections in AIBE 17 Answer Key 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AIBE - allindiabarexamination.com.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Raise your objections for AIBE XVII.

3rd Step - A login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Login with - Roll Number and Date of Birth.

5th Step - Now, click on Answer Key Objection and, Select Paper Code (A, B, C, or D), Question Number, fill in the answer, put in remarks and attach a file with proof for support of objection.

6th Step - Submit AIBE 17 answer key objections.

AIBE 17 Result 2023 Date

Based on the answer key objection window closing date i.e., - on February 20, it is expected that AIBE 17 result will be announced soon after that. As per an official notification released, BCI has already shared that - “Candidates are requested to check your AIBE 17 results after 20th February 2023 5 pm,” said the BCI official website. Apart from this, candidates who have missed their biometric attendance but managed to complete their verification in the exam hall by giving their signatures.

