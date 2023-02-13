JEE Main 2023 Registration Delayed for April Session, Check Schedule Here

JEE Main 2023 Registration Delayed: Till now, National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 registration form for session 2. As per schedule, the JEE Main registration for the April session was about to begin on February 7. The last date to register for JEE Main 2023 is March 7. However, NTA has not yet activated the application window nor has provided any update regarding the same.

Earlier, NTA announced the exam as well as other important dates of JEE Main 2023 April Session. As per the schedule, the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams will be conducted on 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, April 2023. The JEE Main 2023 April Session will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu languages.

JEE Main 2023 Dates for April Session

Events Dates JEE Main registration February 7, 2023 (Delayed) Last date to register for JEE Main March 7, 2023 Release of JEE Main city intimation slip To be notified JEE Main admit card session 2 March 2023 JEE Main exam April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023

When Will JEE Main 2023 Registration Form for April Session Be Released?

As of now, NTA has not activated the JEE Main application form link for session 2. According to some media reports, it is expected that once NTA releases the JEE Main result 2023 for paper for session 1, then the application link will be actiavted. However, as of now, no official update or notification has been released regarding the same. Once available, candidates can fill up JEE Main 2023 application form at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2023 for Session 1

National Testing Agency is also expected to soon announce the result of JEE Main 2023 for paper 2. There has been no update regarding the release date of JEE Main result for paper 2 January session. Over 0.46 lakh candidates who appeared for paper 2 exam are awaiting for JEE Main result 2023 for session 1 paper 2. After the announcement, the candidates can check their JEE Main 2023 session 1 result for paper 2 in online mode at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

